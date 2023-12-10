Ole Miss basketball continued its unbeaten start to the season with a dramatic 70-68 win over UCF in Orlando on Sunday.

The Rebels led by seven heading into the halftime break, but the Knights fought back to turn the contest into a back-and-forth affair down the stretch. Jaylen Murray's floater with four minutes to go put Ole Miss ahead for good, but the Rebels needed some big defensive stops to make their lead stand up.

Chaos ensued when Ole Miss, leading by two, turned the ball over underneath the basket with two seconds remaining. But Allen Flanigan, who was responsible for the giveaway, blocked UCF's last-gasp layup.

Flanigan led the Rebels with 18 points on the afternoon.

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Ole Miss basketball schedule

Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.: vs Cal

Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.: vs Troy

Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.: vs Southern Miss in Biloxi

Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. vs Bryant

Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. at Tennessee

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball collects dramatic road victory over UCF