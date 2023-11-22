Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs. Temple: Rebels face Owls in nonconference play

Ole Miss basketball will be out to score its fifth consecutive victory to begin the Chris Beard era when it travels to Philadelphia to take on Temple on Wednesday.

The Rebels (4-0) are coming off a pair of close wins against Detroit Mercy and Sam Houston State, and will need to elevate their performance levels to stay unbeaten as they head on the road for the first time.

Temple (3-1) is also in its first season under a new coach, Adam Fisher. The former Penn State and Miami assistant started 3-0 with the Owls before suffering a 78-73 loss to Columbia last Saturday.

What channel is Ole Miss basketball vs. Temple on today?

TV Channel: N/A

Ole Miss vs. Temple start time

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs. Temple

Ole Miss basketball schedule

November 28 at 8 p.m.: vs. NC State

December 2 at 1 p.m.: vs. Memphis

December 5 at 7 p.m.: vs. Mount St. Mary's

December 10 at 3 p.m.: at UCF

December 16 at 6:30 p.m.: vs Cal

