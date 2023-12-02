OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball stayed unbeaten on the season with an 80-77 win over Memphis on Saturday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion.

The victory gave the Rebels their second top-100 KenPom win of the week, having topped NC State on Tuesday.

Jaylen Murray was the main difference-maker for Chris Beard's team. His go-ahead layup gave the Rebels the lead with 18 seconds to play. He shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points.

MORE: Watch Ole Miss basketball vs. Memphis on Fubo (subscribe today)

What channel is Ole Miss basketball vs. Memphis on today?

TV: ESPN2

Streaming option: Fubo (subscribe today)

Ole Miss vs. Memphis start time

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs. Memphis

Ole Miss basketball schedule

Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.: vs. Mount St. Mary's

Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.: at UCF

Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.: vs Cal

Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.: vs Troy

Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.: vs Southern Miss in Biloxi

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Late charge gives Ole Miss basketball big win over Memphis