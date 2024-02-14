Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs Kentucky: Rebels take on Wildcats

Ole Miss basketball will be out to score a vital road victory when it travels to Lexington on Tuesday to take on Kentucky.

The Rebels (18-5, 5-5 SEC) are riding a costly two-game losing streak, having failed to secure their first signature win of the season at home against Auburn before coming up short at the buzzer against South Carolina. They will benefit from their open week here, with no games last weekend.

Kentucky (16-7, 6-4) has been uncharacteristically poor at home this season, in the midst of a three-game losing streak at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats most recently dropped an 89-85 decision to Gonzaga.

What channel is Ole Miss basketball vs. Kentucky on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming option: Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Feb. 13

Time: 8 p.m.

Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss basketball schedule

Next five games:

Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Missouri

Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at Mississippi State

Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m. vs. South Carolina

Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. vs. Alabama

March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou

