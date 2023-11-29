Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs. NC State: Rebels face Wolfpack in ACC/SEC Challenge

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball will be out to score its sixth consecutive victory to start the season when it welcomes NC State to the SJB Pavilion for the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Rebels (5-0) have won their past three games by a combined five points, most recently grinding out a one-point win at Temple.

The Wolfpack (4-1) opened their season with four straight wins before losing to BYU 95-86.

What channel is Ole Miss basketball vs. NC State on today?

TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. NC State start time

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs. NC State

Ole Miss basketball schedule

Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.: vs. Memphis

Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.: vs. Mount St. Mary's

Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.: at UCF

Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.: vs Cal

Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.: vs Troy

