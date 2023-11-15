Ole Miss basketball escapes scare from Detroit Mercy, stays unbeaten under Chris Beard

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball needed an escape act against Detroit Mercy on Tuesday, and transfer guard Jaylen Murray was the man with the magic wand.

Murray delivered 22 points and seven assists, shooting an efficient 9-for-14 to lead the Rebels out of trouble in a 70-69 victory at the SJB Pavilion.

It marked the second consecutive game that a transfer delivered a truly special individual performance to lift the Rebels to victory. Against Eastern Washington on Friday, Auburn transfer Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 29 points.

The Titans (0-3) entered the game ranked 316th out of 362 Division I teams, according to KenPom's ratings, but gave the Rebels (3-0) all they could handle.

Ole Miss struggled to contain Detroit Mercy's five-out offensive approach with 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp on the floor. When coach Chris Beard lifted him to counter that system, Detroit Mercy asserted its will inside, outscoring the Rebels 26-20 in the paint, claiming a 33-28 advantage on the glass and shooting 12 more free throws than the Rebels.

"That's a problem," Beard said of the free-throw disparity. "That right there tells you the most aggressive team. They were. If you get two teams being aggressive, it comes down to the team with the fewest mistakes, and we had a lot of those, too."

Trailing by one with under three minutes to play, Matthew Murrell, who finished with 17 points, drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to put Ole Miss ahead. When Trenton Johnson answered, the Rebels looked to be in true trouble.

Both teams split sets of free throws before Flanigan drew a blocking foul with 25.2 seconds to play and hit both his free throws to put the Rebels ahead for good.

Rebels benefit from efficient 3-point shooting

Ole Miss never shot over 50% from beyond the arc last season under former coach Kermit Davis.

A pair of sub-30% showings in the first two games of the season did not signal renewed strength in that department.

But Ole Miss got a sparkling effort from beyond the arc against the Titans that it badly needed, connecting on 9-of-18. Murray and Murrell both hit three apiece.

"We shoot almost 50% from the floor, we shoot 50% from three, but we don't get to the free-throw line and we get outrebounded again," Beard said. "Offense comes in different ways. Offense isn't just coming down and making every shot. It's can you get to the free-throw line? Can you get an offensive rebound to get an extra possession?"

Ole Miss fails to capitalize on early run

Difficult first halves are becoming a trend for the Rebels as they continue facing off against low-major opponents to begin their season.

The Rebels led by five against Alabama State at the break, and held a two-point advantage last time out against Eastern Washington.

Ole Miss seemed primed to halt that trend when it began Tuesday's game on a 10-0 run, but the Titans clawed their way back into the game.

Paced by Marcus Tankersley's 15 first-half points, Detroit Mercy entered the locker room within touching distance. The Rebels needed a 6-for-10 effort from beyond the arc in the first half to take a 34-31 lead into the break.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball, Chris Beard escape scare from Detroit Mercy