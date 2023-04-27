Ole Miss basketball, Chris Beard land 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp, nation's leading shot-blocker

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball and Chris Beard landed another major piece to the puzzle out of the transfer portal on Thursday, when Western Kentucky big man Jamarion Sharp announced his commitment to play for the Rebels.

Sharp, at 7-foot-5, will be among the tallest players in college basketball this season.

A junior college product, Sharp wrapped up his second season at Western Kentucky in 2022-23, posting 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 62.8% from the field.

But he truly made a difference on the defensive end of the floor, where he averaged 4.1 blocks to lead the nation. The season prior, he averaged 4.6.

Unsurprisingly with those numbers, Sharp is a two-time Conference-USA Defensive Player of the Year. The native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was a third-team all-conference honoree.

He is the third transfer addition for Beard, who has also nailed down commitments from Georgetown's Brandon Murray and Arizona State's Austin Nunez.

Sharp has one season of eligibility remaining.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball lands Western Kentucky transfer Jamarion Sharp