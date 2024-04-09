Ole Miss baseball game against Murray State postponed

OXFORD ― Ole Miss baseball's Tuesday matchup with Murray State has been postponed due to rain in the forecast, according to a team announcement.

A makeup date and time will be announced at a later date, Ole Miss said.

Rebels fans who held tickets for the matchup can use those tickets to gain entry into the rescheduled game. Ole Miss said that issued mobile tickets will update automatically.

The Rebels (18-15, 3-9 SEC) will now ride a seven-game losing streak into a rivalry series against Mississippi State (21-12, 6-6), which begins on Friday (7 p.m., SEC Network) at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss was swept by top-ranked Arkansas last weekend, completing an 0-4 week that also included a loss to Memphis on the road.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss baseball postpones game against Murray State