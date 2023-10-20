Ole Miss-Auburn: Who has the edge?

Oct. 20—Quarterback

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation through six games, having committed just two turnovers and accounted for 16 touchdowns. He's been stellar through the air and on the ground, highlighted by his SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors following the Rebels' win over LSU. Auburn's quarterback situation has been suboptimal to this point, with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne getting the majority of the work. He has thrown just four touchdowns in six games and has four interceptions. The Tigers average 155.8 passing yards per game, which is 120th nationally. Robby Ashford, who started against Ole Miss last season, provides an added running threat. Ashford scored two rushing touchdowns against the Rebels last season.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

Auburn's Jarquez Hunter has missed a game and has just 218 rushing yards thus far, having topped 11 carries just once. He, USF transfer Brian Battie, Thorne and Ashford are the head of a Tiger offense that averages 191.5 rushing yards per game (26th nationally). Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV have been among the best duos in the SEC thus far, each having taken over games at various points depending on who has the coveted hot hand. Judkins and Bentley have 718 rushing yards and nine rushing scores combined and should be fresh after the bye week.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight ends

With a full deck of cards, Ole Miss easily has the edge here. But senior Tre Harris left the Arkansas game with another injury, and rumors abound regarding the health of senior Jordan Watkins as well. Seniors Zakhari Franklin and Caden Prieskorn have yet to truly find their stride after missing the first three games, but the bye week may have been big for them. Senior Dayton Wade has been an unsung hero with 390 yards and two touchdowns.

Due in no small part to ineffective quarterback play, Auburn's leading receiver, Jay Fair, has just 232 receiving yards.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

Auburn has allowed 17 sacks this season (fifth-most in the SEC) but is solid in the running game. Ole Miss' offensive line has had its own issues in pass protection and in the running game during different junctures this season. But when firing on all cylinders, the Rebels' line is solid, particularly in terms of paving lanes for their dynamic runners.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive line

Auburn has good size up front, with defensive end Keldric Faulk weighing in at 288 pounds and tackles Jayson Jones and Marcus Harris at 338 pounds and 295 pounds, respectively. The Rebels have no shortage of options up front, with tremendous depth at tackle and end/edge rusher. Senior defensive end Jared Ivey leads the team with 4.5 tackles for loss.

Edge: Ole Miss

Linebackers

Freshman Suntarine Perkins has been nothing short of spectacular in his short time at Ole Miss. He leads the team with three sacks. Three of the Rebels' four leading sack producers are linebackers; Ole Miss is tied for fifth in the FBS with 3.67 sacks per game. Senior Ashanti Cistrunk was the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following the Arkansas game.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive backs

The Tigers rank 49th nationally in passing yards per game allowed (216 yards per game). The Rebels, meanwhile, rank 108th in that category at 261.5 yards per game allowed. Prior to the last two games against Georgia and LSU, Auburn had not allowed 200 yards passing in a game. The Rebels have held opposing quarterbacks under 200 yards once this season, the opener against Mercer. Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson is tied for third nationally with four interceptions.

Edge: Auburn

Special teams

Auburn is third in the SEC (18th nationally) at 24.94 yards per kickoff return. Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis is 11 of 14 on field goal tries (long of 56) this season while Auburn's Alex McPherson is 6 for 6 with a long of 53. Ole Miss punter Fraser Masin averages 43.76 yards per punt compared to Auburn's Oscar Chapman's 43.36 average.

Edge: Even

