Ole Miss, Arkansas split Friday doubleheader

Last-place Ole Miss beat No. 10 Arkansas in the early game Friday before the Razorbacks bounced back to the second of a doubleheader at Bogle Park.

The rubber game and regular-season finale is set for Saturday at 3 p.m., though regardless of the outcome, Arkansas is locked into the fourth in SEC standings and Ole Miss is last.

Grace Sparks limited Arkansas to three hits in Ole Miss’ 6-0 win. The Rebels entered with just five wins in league play, but Sparks upped her record to 7-2 personally. Home runs from Aynslie Furbush and Angelina DeLeon powered the victory.

Arkansas rallied in the nightcap to the tune of a 12-2 run-rule in five innings. Razorbacks starter Robyn Herron gave up just two baserunners on two base knocks while striking out six. On the offensive side, seven of the nine Arkansas starters picked up at least one hit. Furbush and DeLeon homered again to provide the Rebels with their lone two runs.

The SEC Tournament will begin Tuesday from Auburn. All the seedings will be determined by Sunday night.

