Ole Miss-Alabama: Who has the edge?

Sep. 22

For the first time in what seems like forever, Alabama has a quarterback problem. The last three Crimson Tide quarterbacks — Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young — were all first round picks, and Young won the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Young was a big reason Alabama emerged victorious in Oxford last season, but he is in the NFL now. Jalen Milroe started the first two games in 2023 and Tyler Buchner the most recent, but the results have been subpar by each of the three quarterbacks that have played (Ty Simpson is the other). Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, meanwhile, is seventh nationally in efficiency rating, has seven touchdown passes to just one interception with an additional 213 yards and two scores rushing.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running back

Ole Miss sophomore Quinshon Judkins has yet to break out in 2023 after leading the SEC in rushing as a freshman. He is also battling injury at the moment and was not 100% against Georgia Tech. Senior Ulysses Bentley IV was impressive on his six carries against the Yellow Jackets, rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Alabama always has a formidable rushing attack, and it is anchored by running backs Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan, who have 177 yards and 158 yards, respectively.

Edge: Even

Wide receiver/tight end

Seniors Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade have stepped up in a big way without Tre Harris — who has five touchdowns on eight catches — being available. Harris' status remains in question, but Watkins and Wade both had big days against Georgia Tech. Alabama's quarterback issues haven't really allowed receivers to emerge stats-wise, but last season's leading receiver Jermaine Burton is back and averaged nearly 17 yards per catch in 2022. Ja'Corey Brooks is also back, but he has yet to catch a pass this season. He had 674 yards and eight scores last year.

Edge: Even

Offensive line

The Rebels finally found their running game last weekend, rushing for a season-high 299 yards after averaging just 116 yards over the first two games. The results up front were mixed against Tulane, where the Green Wave managed to get a fairly substantial push. That wasn't the case against the Yellow Jackets, though. Alabama has been known for a lot of things under head coach Nick Saban, and strong line play is among them. Saban's group knows how to get the job done most times, even if it hasn't happened thus far in 2023.

Edge: Alabama

Defensive line

The Crimson Tide are always stout on the defensive front as well, and this year's version of the team has a 320-pounder, a 315-pounder and a 292-pounder in its starting lineup. Ole Miss' defensive strength is up front as well due to its depth. But the Rebels' defensive line did get pushed around a bit for parts of the games against Tulane and Georgia Tech.

Edge: Alabama

Linebackers

Will Anderson isn't with the Crimson Tide anymore, but Dallas Turner has picked up the mantle as the team's leading pass rusher. Turner has three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and five hurries through three games. Deontae Lawson started four games for Alabama last year and made 51 tackles, and Chris Braswell had four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2022. Ole Miss has received solid linebacker play from a seniors Khari Coleman, Monty Montgomery, Jeremiah-Jean Baptiste and Ashanti Cistrunk. Freshman Suntarine Perkins continued to turn heads against Georgia Tech.

Edge: Alabama

Secondary

Alabama has one of the top cornerbacks in the nation in Kool-Aid McKinstry, but the Crimson Tide's secondary had issues against Texas. Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' road win. The pieces, as always, are there, including the cornerback opposite McKinstry, Terrion Arnold. The Rebels rank 82nd nationally at 226.7 passing yards per game allowed, and Georgia Tech's Haynes King threw for 307 yards against Ole Miss last weekend.

Edge: Alabama

Special teams

Senior kicker Caden Davis has been a revelation, hitting 6 of 7 field goals with a long of 56 yards and is 3 of 4 from 40 yards or longer; his lone miss was blocked. The Rebels' special teams have largely been solid, though punt return coverage has been an issue at times (21.8 yards per return). Alabama kicker Will Reichard has made 66 of 79 field goals in his career, including 22 of 26 a season ago.

Edge: Even

