Ole Miss adds former Miami (Ohio) star running back Rashad Amos

OXFORD — Former Miami (Ohio) running back Rashad Amos has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Saturday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

After spending his first three seasons at South Carolina, Amos broke out in 2023 for the RedHawks, running for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a third-team All-MAC selection and was a ranked as a three-star transfer by both 247Sports and On3. Amos was previously committed to Mississippi State and Colorado this offseason.

Ole Miss lost two-time All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State in the offseason but returns senior Ulysses Bentley IV, who ran for 540 yards last season, and added Henry Parrish Jr. and Logan Diggs from the transfer portal. Parrish, who began his career at Ole Miss, has 2,057 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Diggs has 1,705 yards combined between Notre Dame and LSU but underwent knee surgery following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Ole Miss also received a commitment from former Clemson running back Domonique Thomas, per On3's Pete Nakos. Thomas was previously committed to Georgia State.