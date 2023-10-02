Ole Miss AD Keith Carter asks fans to 'avoid field storming situations' after LSU scenes

OXFORD — Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter asked Ole Miss football fans not to storm the field in the future after the Rebels incurred a $100,000 fine from the SEC for the scenes that occurred postgame against LSU on Saturday.

Carter said safety concerns associated with field storming are more important than the fine.

"As our program continues to experience big wins like Saturday, our fans should be more accustomed to those moments and avoid field storming situations," Carter said in a school release Monday. "... We have the most passionate fans in college athletics, but we must reserve the playing field for our student-athletes and coaches."

Social media offered a window into the events that took place on the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Rebels topped LSU in a 55-49 thriller.

One video depicted a fan jumping off the goalpost. Another showed an altercation between a fan and an LSU player. A shot of a security staffer taking down a female fan with an arm to the upper body went viral.

An #OleMiss security guard was really looking for some one to stiff arm pic.twitter.com/DBTrZoxWvK — Content Creator TV (@contentgrabTV) October 2, 2023

This Ole Miss fan really relished beating LSU. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JL20YNdkbb — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) October 1, 2023

LSU football player shoves down a Ole Miss fan during the field storming after they lost 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/OKfEuFx2Mi — MiddleManMedia (@middlemanmediaa) October 2, 2023

Carter also asked Ole Miss fans not to throw objects onto the playing field. Debris made its way into the north end zone after LSU was controversially awarded a touchdown following a long review process in the second half.

UNPACKING: How Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin delivered fans their long-awaited moment vs LSU

"We are currently reviewing camera footage from Saturday and are exploring surveillance opportunities for future games so we can be as vigilant as possible to prevent this type of behavior from occurring again," Carter said.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss AD Keith Carter asks fans to 'avoid field storming situations'