Ole Miss AD confirms that football series cancellation with USC was ‘mutual’

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter cast doubt on the viability of the Rebels’ football series with the USC Trojans at a fan event last week, saying that he expects the SEC to move to nine conference games. A lot of people think Lincoln Riley initiated this move, but this was a mutual effort by Ole Miss and USC. The Trojans didn’t take a lead role here; this was a joint effort with both sides agreeing they needed to scrap this home-and-home football arrangement.

“I think that’s going to happen,” Carter stated recently at a public event. “I think you’re seeing some of these more marquee matchups maybe coming off the books because of that. If you look at USC, they’re going into the Big Ten and they’re playing nine conference games now. I think that’s probably in our future, too.”

Some conspiracy theorists said the cancellation of the home and home series with Ole Miss is why USC lost out on 2025 commits Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson, when in reality, the Trojans were hardly the only party to participate in the removal of these games from future football schedules.

