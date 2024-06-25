Ole Miss 2025 5-star WR decommit recently visited Texas A&M

RN_AggiesWire-copy

With the recent news that two Ole Miss 2025 football commits will explore other options moving forward, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is in a good position to make a move as the Aggies are linked to both prospects, including five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles out of Draper, Utah.

Jerome Myles, a standout on the football field, initially committed to the Rebels in late April. However, after a series of official visits to his hometown team, the Utah Utes, and Texas A&M last weekend on Friday, June 21, he had a change of heart. Standing at an impressive 6'2" and 205 pounds, Myles brings a wealth of potential to the position.

As a true X wide receiver, Myles' 2023 junior tape reveals a player willing to block and overpower defenders when necessary. His receiving skills are equally impressive, with soft hands, quick feet, and a knack for running precise routes while excelling in the red zone due to his large catch radius.

During said 2023 season, Myles recorded 19 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns while averaging an incredible 25 yards per reception. During Corner Canyon's appearance and eventual victory in the Utah 6A state championship game, the incoming senior grabbed five receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

According to 247Sports, Myles is currently positioned as the 31st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 5th-ranked wide receiver prospect, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in Utah.

