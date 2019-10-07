The club have promised to give their current manager time but results have not been forthcoming

For Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, life at Old Trafford is tough. Sunday's 1-0 defeat to lowly Newcastle means it is just three wins out of 11 this season and their current league points tally of nine from their opening eight games is their worst-ever at this stage of a Premier League campaign, worse even than the 11 managed by David Moyes in the 2013-2014 season.

Where once fans rejoiced proudly in the fact of 'Ole at the wheel' - he won 32 points in his opening 12 Premier League games, the most of any manager in their first dozen games in the competition at a single club - United's boss now finds that same taunt flipped on its head, the subject of memes and gifs mocking his seemingly directionless team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On the pitch, Manchester United's league form since April 2019 has been terrible, with just 14 points from 15 games, which is only more than three other ever-present Premier League clubs in this period: Southampton (13), Brighton (12) and Watford (10). In comparison, rivals Liverpool - who they face next - have won 42 points since the start of April, three times as many as United, despite playing one game less.

The club insist the manager will be given time to try and turn things around and that his job is not in danger. But with patience not always forthcoming in football, we take a look at some of those being tipped to take over - and some longer shots.

Mauricio Pochettino

Will Mauricio Pochettino be swapping a Tottenham tracksuit for a United one? Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Odds: 5/2

Current team: Tottenham



A name regularly linked with Manchester United, including last season before Solskjaer got the nod. And with Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham going through arguably the bumpiest patch of their five-year plus relationship, the pieces of the puzzle could finally fit together.

How events unfold in north London over the coming months may also mean United not having to pay a hefty compensation fee either.

Massimiliano Allegri

Odds: 6/1

Current team: Unattached

A free agent since after Juventus in the summer, Massimiliano Allegri has made a habit out of winning league titles in Serie A and his time in charge of Juve from 2014 to 2019 yielded a trophy in every one of the five seasons.





Has reportedly been brushing up on his grasp of the English language as he eyes a job in the Premier League - in what will represent his first big test outside of his homeland.

Understood not to be keen on taking a job mid-season, meaning United would have to wait. But that may suit them as they draw up a shortlist for in case Solskjaer is eventually shuffled out the exit door.

Brendan Rodgers

Odds: 15/2 ​

Current team: Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers name features highly among the bookies, although the fact he managed arch-rivals Liverpool and almost ended their barren run of no league titles discounts him somewhat.





However it is better results and performances on the field which United fans are craving and Rodgers has demonstrated at Liverpool, Celtic and now most notably at Leicester City that he can deliver both. His expertise on bringing through young players would also chime with United and their blueprint. But actually, would he want to leave an upwardly-moving club, with arguably a better squad, for a team in the doldrums?

Laurent Blanc

A former United player turned manager at Old Trafford...what could go wrong? Credit: Geoff Pugh

Odds: 12/1

Current team: Unattached

Another name to have been linked to Old Trafford on several occasions, including to replace Jose Mourinho before Solskjaer stepped in.

Would be expected to understand the 'Manchester United way' having played for two years under Sir Alex Ferguson and has experience of dealing with explosive personalities such as Zlatan Ibrahmiovic at Paris Saint Germain. Could also help bring the best out of fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba.







Erik Ten Hag

Odds: 12/1

Current team: Ajax

Saw his stock rise massively last season by leading Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League and bloodying a few noses along the way. His smooth, attack minded approach to football would be music to the ears of United supporters and he played a pivotal role in bringing through the likes of Frenkie De Jong.





Signed a new contract extension until 2022 but when has that ever stopped deep-pocketed United before? The other sticking point could be relative inexperience, especially after the Solskjaer experiment appears to heading south.

Arsene Wenger

Odds: 14/1

Current team: Unattached

Out of management since the 2017/2018 season after bringing an end to 22 years with Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has revealed he still has a desire for coaching, despite being 69 years young, and has recently even been offering up free public tidbits on why he thinks compatriot Pogba is struggling at United.





His coaching experience is a no-brainer but Wenger spent decades stoking the flames of the United-Arsenal rivalry and it would be some almighty u-turn to rock up in the Old Trafford dugout.

Gareth Southgate

'Yes Marcus, I can help you discover your goal-scoring touch at Old Trafford' Credit: PA

Odds: 16/1

Current team: England

Was on the United shortlist pre-Solskjaer appointment after impressing with the way he had transformed the fortunes of the national team, particularly with placing faith in the youngsters.

Also saw his name linked to Tottenham last week, leading him to stress his commitment to the England job, where his contract runs to 2022.

A club nabbing the national coach would not sit well with the FA while club management is not exactly a prominent part of Southgate's CV, having had just one management spell, at Middlesbrough, between 2006 and 2009.









And five outsiders...

Eddie Howe

Odds: 33/1

Current team: Bournemouth

A promising English coach who has been allowed to flourish at Bournemouth since 2012, Eddie Howe deserves the chance at a bigger club. But risky appointments are not really an option United can really afford after previous managerial blunders.





Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has already shown he knows how to beat Manchester City Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Odds: 33/1

Current team: Wolves

Like Howe, Nuno Espirito Santo has drawn admiring glances for the way he has gone about achieving success at Wolves. But choosing him would also mean even more dealings with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who does not exactly make life easy for the Old Trafford hierarchy (think Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho...)





Zinedine Zidane

Odds: 33/1

Current team: Real Madrid

Currently back in charge of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane features down the bookies list. His record clearly states trophy winner both as player and coach but questions persist over how good a coach he exactly is. The Madrid return is not exactly plain sailing either right now.





Marcelo Bielsa

Odds: 66/1

Current team: Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa crossing the Pennines would take Manchester United-Leeds relations to a whole new level but 'El Loco' certainly has the pedigree to extract more out of United's currently limp squad if Ed Woodward wanted to go left-field.





Roy Keane

Odds: 100/1

Current team: Unattached

Roy Keane laying into United's players from the safety of the Sky Sports studio is entertaining enough. Imagine what would happen if he was let loose in that dressing room...



