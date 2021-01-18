How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's clever use of Paul Pogba against Liverpool almost won the game - GETTY

One of the criticisms of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as Manchester United manager is that he appears to lack a single football philosophy, his team not playing in an easily identifiable way as those belonging to superstars of the coaching world like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola do.

Solskjaer is proving that he doesn't need, or want, one particular way of playing. United adapt and evolve constantly, using different shapes, strategies and starting lineups from game to game and the XI named for the 0-0 draw with Liverpool were deployed in another new system, with tactical tweaks catered specifically to deal with the threat of the opponents and play to United’s strengths.

In a tactical setup similar to Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli and Everton teams - who have both taken points from Liverpool - and a little borrowed from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton, Bruno Fernandes started as a second striker, with Paul Pogba on the right wing in a 4-4-2, a position we haven't seen him play for United before (certainly not this season).

Pogba, usually a central box-to-box creative midfielder, was tasked with running up and down the wing to track Andrew Robertson’s runs and did so diligently. When possession turned over in the United half, he was in position to kickstart counter-attacks or keep the ball under pressure in tight spaces, shielding the ball superbly. Except for a few mistakes in distribution, Pogba looked in control and able to affect the game, something the usual playmaker in this United team, Fernandes, did not.

Although a right winger on the team sheet, Pogba’s attacking position was similar to Fernandes’ in that he often roamed into central midfield and the 10 space. When United had possession in Liverpool’s half Pogba could drift infield, flanked by the overlapping Aaron Wan-Bissaka, something which happened more often in the second half as Solskjaer urged his players forward, which explains why his touch map shows a right midfielder in his own half and a roaming playmaker in the Liverpool half.

Solskjaer had found a lineup that allowed both Fernandes and Pogba in the same team in their most influential positions while still protecting the defence against dangerous opposition.

Liverpool’s most creative player this season has been Robertson, who regularly joins the front three as a winger. It makes perfect sense to limit the time and space he enjoys and United’s two banks of four were tasked with minimising his influence in the final third and ensuring the full-backs weren't left one v one, or one v two. Sadio Mane couldn’t get past Wan-Bissaka, Pogba followed his instructions throughout to double up and block Robertson on the wing, and Scott McTominay deputised as a right-back if either were out of position.

The only occasions that Robertson was really able to cause United’s defenders any trouble were the few that Pogba was caught behind the ball in attack, a natural consequence of United trying to win the game rather than just sit and counter-punch.

“Paul was absolutely brilliant today,” Solskjaer said after the match. “We knew he had to do a job defensively, block and do a job on Robertson.”

Pogba also very nearly scored the winner in a move made possible by Solskjaer's tactical approach to the game. Below, Wan-Bissaka makes an overlapping run which tells Pogba to move to a central position. He starts to move into an attack position ahead of the ball.

Liverpool's defence doesn't respond well to being overloaded by opposition attackers, something Southampton did often by deploying a front four during quick attacks to occupy the backline man for man: two wingers and two central strikers. Here's one example:

And another:

Pogba made his run through the middle to give United this same shape and numerical advantage. Wan-Bissaka became the right winger, Pogba joined Edinson Cavani (on as a substitute) upfront, with Fernandes joining in too. Rashford can be seen holding position wide left.

United had created an attacking overload with this one simple move and Liverpool had failed to track Pogba. Whose job should it have been to track a wandering right midfielder away from the position he'd been occupying all game long? Robertson was busy dealing with Wan-Bissaka with Curtis Jones offering little support.

Wan-Bissaka's smart cut-back found Pogba in space between the centre-backs, and his excellent first touch set up a match-winner.

Had the shot been aimed a metre wide of the goalkeeper, or slightly higher, Pogba would almost certainly have scored. Instead, his cleanly struck, powerful volley was thumped straight into Alisson's chest. Pogba fell to the floor and pounded the grass in frustration as soon as the ball bounced out of play. He knew how big a moment this was.

If Pogba had scored the talk might have been of a Solskjaer tactical masterclass, keeping Liverpool quiet, preying on weaknesses and pulling off an away win at Anfield with a cunning approach to the game that kept his team defensively sound and got both Fernandes and Pogba into their favoured positions, something that wasn't supposed to be possible!

“I don’t think we played well enough,” Solskjaer said after the game. “We didn’t impose ourselves, especially in the first half... we grew into the game.”

Any sensible manager would balance the threat of leaving a defence vulnerable to Liverpool on the counter-attack with searching for a win, and the point gained away to the champions could prove crucial at the end of the season. United could have been better on the ball, Marcus Rashford could have timed his runs better, Liverpool might have won had they taken any of the chances they created.

If Pogba had finished that one move, Solskjaer's plan and tactical tinkering would have worked perfectly. Missing it should not detract from that.