Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Manchester United fans they cannot keep living in the 1990s

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reminded Manchester United fans there is no point constantly harking back to the club’s glory years of the 1990s as he looks to a completely new generation of players to build a brighter future.

United’s supporters went through their full repertoire of songs hailing the heroes of the past as United laboured to a goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar without mustering a single shot on target. It was not a deliberate snub to those currently playing for the club, but rather another sub-conscious reference to the fact United used to be so much better than this.

Whether that had an impact on Solskjaer – who continues to enjoy the full backing of the vast majority of supporters despite a difficult start to the season – is unclear, but when asked why his team were no longer feared, at home or in Europe, the Norwegian made a pointed reference to the successful United teams he played in.

United have tried to buy themselves time by suggesting the problems this season are all part of the process that will eventually see them return to the elite of English football, as they are a young side that will benefit from the experience given to young players like Mason Greenwood, Andre Gomes and Brandan Williams.

That, of course, assumes that just because you give young players game-time now it inevitably means they will turn into world-class players in a few years’ time, which is not always the case, but Solskjaer maintained that protective stance as he once again defended both the performance and the result against AZ.

“We're not in the '90s now,” said Solskjaer, when asked why United no longer commanded the same respect from opponents.

“It's a different era, a different group that we're building. We know there are going to be ups and downs. I'm ready to see these boys blossom. There are not many clubs with our stature that play the young players that we do.

“They've got a chance to come through and we're sure some of these will be part of a successful team.

“I don't know what the opponents think of us. I just know sometimes when you walk off games, we're not doing bad here. Sometimes there's a gap. I've felt that a couple of times but not very often. I can't think about what anyone else is thinking about us. We will need to improve and that is what we have to do.”

United will travel up to Newcastle United on Sunday where their former captain, Steve Bruce, desperately needing a win of his own. Bruce has won just one of his eight games as manager since replacing Rafa Benitez and does not have the same luxury of time enjoyed by Solskjaer.

“As managers, we don't want to give anyone any favours when we play each other,” Solskjaer added. “Brucey's going to set up a team to win. I'm going to set up a team to try to win.

“We're going there, it's a great stadium to play at. We're looking forward to the game. We've hopefully got many players fresh for Sunday.

“I do feel the away win is going to come. There's no point me talking about it. I'll get your questions until we do win. If we don't we'll get this on Sunday as well

“I don’t think it is a psychological problem. We are a team that can be set up well to play away from home. Sometimes you can play on the counter.”

Solskjaer is not expecting any of the club’s injured players to return in time for the trip to St James’ Park which will mean Paul Pogba will need the international break to recover from a foot injury.