Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unsurprised over Juan Mata interest but says Manchester United ‘in touch’ over future

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is attracting interest from other clubs as his contract is due to expire in summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is not surprised by the interest in Mata and that he is able to speak to other clubs if he should want to, despite the club having the option to extend the Spaniard’s contact for another year.

There has been interest from abroad in Mata and, when asked about it, Solskjaer said: “One, he’s a very good footballer; two, he’s a fantastic professional and human being.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time

“When the contracts are running towards the end there will be interest.

“I’m sure Juan has been able to speak to other clubs if he wants to. I keep in touch with him all the time anyway, we have a good dialogue.”

Inter Milan, Roma and Juventus are just three of the clubs who are believed to be interested in the former Chelsea player.

Mata joined United in 2014 and has made 267 appearances in all competitions, scoring 50 goals and claiming 47 assists. This season has seen the 32-year-old make only 12 appearances and just four starts in the Premier League, scoring twice against Luton and Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Despite his lack of game time, Mata has also held a key position off the pitch for United this season by mentoring the young side, passing on his experience and assisting in training.

His appearances in the Carabao Cup demonstrated that he remains a useful player, with his influence in the dressing room apparent through his maturity and experience alongside the younger members of the squad.

However, Mata may look elsewhere due to his lack of minutes on the pitch, which other clubs may be able to offer more regularly than Solskjaer is able to.

Read More

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Erling Haaland contact

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Injured trio not ready to return as Paul Pogba steps up recovery

Monaco star Benoit Badiashile says he made ‘right decision’ to turn down Manchester United