Ole Gunnar Solskjaer two years on... has the Manchester United manager been a success or not?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - AP

Atmosphere

On Saturday, it is two years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge at Manchester United and, while he continues to sharply divide opinion between the critics who consider him an over-promoted “stop gap” and those who feel he is slowly turning the tide at Old Trafford, he has overseen a dramatic change in atmosphere at the club.

Paranoia and suspicion had taken hold during Jose Mourinho’s final months in charge but Solskjaer has restored trust, empowered people, rebuilt confidence and fostered spirit, and some of that has been evident on the pitch. United may too often lack control in games but they have come from behind to win their past six Premier League away matches this season and it is hard to believe that sort of togetherness would be possible if tensions and an air of toxicity had not been expunged.

Solskjaer has faced criticism for his apparent indulgence of Paul Pogba, inviting accusations that he is too nice for what can be a cutthroat job, but the Norwegian sees little value in going to war with the midfielder, like Mourinho did, and would rather help the Frenchman work through his problems while he remains at the club. Pogba was outstanding in Thursday’s 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

Entertainment value

The persistent commentary on United is often reflective of the kaleidoscope of emotions through which this team take their fans over the course of 90 minutes: optimism routinely giving way to scepticism and back again, excitement tempered by despair. They can be brilliant and rubbish in equal measure, often within minutes of each other. But seldom boring.

Perhaps it is because their brand of entertainment is so chaotic and the pendulum swings so violently between the inspired and the insipid that there is a reluctance to say it, but United are a better watch now than at any point since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. All those snooze fests under Louis van Gaal certainly feel a lifetime ago. As Sheffield United became the latest to discover, there are few sides in Europe who can be more devastating on the transition than Solskjaer’s team.

Story continues

Solskjaer's Man Utd managerial reign in numbers

The challenge for the manager going forward - particularly if he wants to keep his job and win things long term - is to harness that quality while attaining greater control and composure in matches, certainly against opponents who sit deep and do not allow space in behind to attack. United need a pattern of play when they are not permitted to play off the cuff.

At the moment, they are a team that are both good and bad in bursts, scoring and conceding frequently in quick succession, fraying Solskjaer’s nerves in the process. “I’ve really enjoyed these two years, even though games like this make my hair turn even greyer very quickly,” Solskjaer quipped after the Sheffield United game.

Results

Trying to make sense of United’s results under Solskjaer is not easy. Only Liverpool, for example, have amassed more points (57) in the Premier League since Bruno Fernandes made his debut on Feb 1 than United’s 55, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have played one more game over that period. Equally, United have comfortably the best away record in the Premier League in that time, with 11 wins, two draws and 33 goals from 13 matches. And yet they have won just one of six league outings at Old Trafford this term and face Leeds on Sunday having not scored from open play at home in the competition in over seven and a half hours of football, dating back to the opening-day defeat to Crystal Palace.

They also crashed out of the Champions League after three losses in their final four group matches, were well beaten in two of their three semi-final defeats last season and Solskjaer has won just six of his 19 games against the Premier League’s big six - a worse record than both Van Gaal and Mourinho. To say it is a mixed bag is an understatement.

Player development and tactics

For a manager and club who pride themselves on promoting from the academy and developing young talent, one of the questions most frequently asked about Solskjaer, and his staff, is whether they are good enough coaches to help take United back to the top. Fernandes has obviously flourished under Solskjaer and Marcus Rashford’s two goals against Sheffield United meant the England striker has now been involved in 57 goals in 83 games, but too many players still blow too hot and cold too often, which helps to explain the team’s inconsistencies.

One of the worries is the frequency with which the similar individual lapses keep happening and repeat weaknesses go unaddressed. Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw both remain guilty of ball-watching, the former particularly susceptible to crosses from right to left, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof remain vulnerable to pace and quick movement, Fred’s first touch continues to invite problems and David De Gea is uncomfortable playing out from the back.

Solskjaer has also yet to find an answer to the volume of early goals his team have conceded. Ten of the 28 goals they have shipped in the Premier League and Champions League this season have come in the first 20 minutes of games. Sheffield United’s first goal, a consequence of a bad blunder from goalkeeper Dean Henderson, particularly frustrated Solskjaer because the squad had been shown videos beforehand of Oli Burke’s willingness to chase the ball down from the front.