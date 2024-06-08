Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the shortlist for Leicester City manager’s job

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be in line for a return to the Premier League with Leicester City.

The United legend has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021.

Solskjaer enjoyed an incredible start to his managerial career at Old Trafford as interim but things fizzled out thereafter.

He did have an impressive third and second place finish in 2020 and 2021 and was a penalty shootout way from winning the Europa League. However a disastrous beginning to the 2021/22 campaign, culminating in an embarrassing 1-4 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road put paid to his time at Old Trafford.

The Sun now report that the Norwegian could be on his way back to Old Trafford, but this time in the visitor’s dugout.

The outlet reports that “Solskjaer could be set for a sensational Premier League return as Leicester City’s new boss.

“The Foxes have been in contact with the former Manchester United manager as they draw up a shortlist of candidates to replace Enzo Maresca.”

The hero of 1999 has spoken in the past of how selective he has been when picking jobs as he has already had his dream job of managing United but this opportunity seems to appeal as he “has confirmed he is keen to take on the challenge of keeping the Championship winners in the Premier Division.”

“The Manchester United legend is highly rated by Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha and narrowly missed out on the job last summer, when he was edged out by Enzo Maresca.”

The 51 year old has been linked to a plethora of jobs across the world such as manager of the Republic of Ireland and Canada to club positions like Besiktas, but no links have resulted in a job.

It would certainly be an interesting challenge as Leicester have a relatively good squad and won the FA Cup back in 2021, so have major relevance in domestic football.

In addition, Solskjaer has spoken about his love for English football time and time again, so it would be highly unlikely he could or should turn down the chance to manage at the highest level once more.





