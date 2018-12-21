Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he's already spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson about Manchester United job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has already spoken with Sir Alex Ferguson after becoming caretaker manager of Manchester United.

Solskjaer began his six-month spell in charge at Old Trafford on Thursday, following Jose Mourinho's dismissal from the club earlier this week.

The Norwegian scored 91 goals in 235 appearances for United under Ferguson from 1996 to 2006, famously securing a stoppage-time victory in the 1999 Champions League final.

Ahead of his first game in charge, which sees him travel to former club Cardiff City, Solskjaer revealed he has already sought advice from his former manager.

"He's influenced me with everything to be fair," Solskjaer said on Ferguson.

"The way he's dealt with people, the way he was a manager of the club, how he kept 25 international players happy and hungry wanting to improve, but also the staff in and around the place.

"He's been my mentor but I didn't understand early on he'd be my mentor. Towards the last, maybe the injury in 2003, I was making all the notes what he did in certain situations and I've already been in touch with him, there's no one to get better advice from."

Solskjaer is an attack-minded coach and hopes to instill his principles in United's current playing squad quickly.

"It's about getting very player to the best, speaking to them, training ground, philosophy, principles, how we want to play," he said.

"It's not matter what team you're coaching they all want to have a picture of how you want to play. They are quality players so it will be easier to get players expressing themselves.

Solskjaer met the press for the first time on Friday (Man Utd via Getty Images)

"You play with courage, go out there and express your skills. [Ferguson] said go out and express, take risks. The last game he had as a manager 5-5, that was almost the perfect end to him as a manager and I want the players to be similar.

"Be the kids that love to play football and go out in front of the best fans in the world."