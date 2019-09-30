Ole Gunnar Solskjaer points finger at assistant referee after VAR hands Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equaliser

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - EPA

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed assistant referee Scott Ledger for his part in Arsenal’s equalising goal as Manchester United made their worst start to a season in 30 years.

The 1-1 draw came about when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised for Arsenal with a goal that referee Kevin Friend first disallowed, on his linesman’s flag, before VAR showed the Arsenal striker was clearly onside.

Solskjaer said: “Ashley certainly holds his hand up because he looked straight at the linesman, maybe he hesitated a bit and maybe he could have got a block in.

“That’s no consolation for us and it was a perfectly good goal for them.

“He made an impact on the situation by raising his flag. When it is that way, he could wait and take it later but that’s up to the ref.

“A lot of the penalty decisions, if you don’t make it, you can’t really go back and have it. But it's a work in progress and they definitely deserved their goal today.”

Solskjaer also pointed out his side might have had a penalty for a second half handball by Sead Kolasinac but United goalkeeper David de Gea admitted that United will not be a factor in the race for Champions League football if they fail to win such games.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s side are in the midst of their worst start to a league season since 1989-90 and have scored seven goals in their last eight games since opening the campaign with a 4-0 win over Chelsea.

De Gea said: “They had good chance, we had good chances but we were playing at Old Trafford and we have to win these games if we want to finish in the top four.

“This is Manchester United, we were playing at Old Trafford so we have to win these games.

“We have a young team but the lads have to read and play better than they are doing. We know we have to improve and we’re working really hard to do it.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believed a draw a fair result and praised 18-year-old Bukayo Saka’s performance as the striker became the youngest player to appear in the fixture in the Premier League era.

Emery said: “He’s improving and he’s helping us now as an important player and we’re going to go with him.

“It was a fair result for both teams and it could be a good point for us if we win on Saturday against Bournemouth at home.”