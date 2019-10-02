Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't happy about the pitch his side will be playing AZ Alkmaar on - Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the decision to move Manchester United’s Europa League tie against AZ Alkmaar on to an artificial pitch which he described as one of the worst he has seen.

Solskjaer grew up playing on astroturf in Norway, but is struggling to understand why a country with Holland’s temperate climate still allow top level games to be played on artificial pitches.

Alkmaar were unable to host the Group L tie at their home stadium as one of the stands was badly damaged in a storm in August and is still being repaired.

Although there were plenty of stadiums to choose from, United have been forced to play on an old and battered artificial surface at the Kyocera Stadium, the home of ADO Den Haag. The fact Alkmaar have been playing all their home games here for the last two months, inevitably means they will have an advantage.

The concern over the surface was one of the main reasons behind Solskjaer’s decision to leave Paul Pogba out of the squad which travelled to Holland on Wednesday, although it is doubtful the France international would have started the game anyway as his workload is being managed following a return from a foot injury.

Scott McTominay, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard get used to the artificial pitch they will play on when Manchester United face AZ Alkmaar Credit: Reuters

“I'm surprised they've chosen to play on this pitch when I look at it,” said Solskjaer, who has not won away game since the victory over Paris Saint Germain at the start of March.

“I'm used to astro turf pitches in Norway, it's not the best I've seen, it's one of the worst ones I've seen for a long while. We've all got standards back home in Norway and they are all modern and new… it's safe, I'm not saying that... it's just not the newest.

“It's just on the floor, so on the carpet more or less, so when you pull the grass up [and] you [need] to do that loads, there's more bounce. It seems like it's been used a lot

“I'm surprised that, in this climate, you have to use astro turf. It’s ok when you live in the North Pole, like we more or less do in Norway, and can't play in March, November or December, but here, I'm surprised.

“As we said on the way here, there's a different style of football you have to play on astro turf, there are parts of the game which will become different, there's less tackles… but you can’t ban them because you can't force the Norwegian teams to have natural grass. I don't think that's possible. But if I was running a club down here, I wouldn't have an astro turf pitch.”

Solkjaer was glad to have something to complain about, as it limited the time spent discussing his team’s deficiencies.

United are 10th in the Premier League after the 1-1 draw with Arsenal and have not won on the road in nine attempts.

AZ would already have been tough opponents – they are third in the Eredivisie behind Ajax and PSV Eindhoven and have lost only one game this season – but the pitch also works in their favour.

“You keep talking about concerns, Solskjaer replied when asked if he was worried about their poor start to the campaign. “We are a good team and the last few games, we're a good team to counter-attack. We have been winning 1-0 in games, those games should suit us more and we've played some very good away games, let's hope I can sit here tomorrow and you ask a different question.”