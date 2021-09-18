Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Rio Ferdinand for questioning his authority - Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded angrily to criticism from former team-mate Rio Ferdinand after the retired Manchester United defender appeared to question whether Cristiano Ronaldo had undermined his own manager.

Following Tuesday’s 2-1 shock defeat by Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League, Ferdinand, watching that match for BT Sport, was unhappy at seeing Ronaldo stood on the touchline shouting towards the pitch after he had been substituted by Solskjaer, with the game delicately poised at 1-1, in a manner that could be construed as undermining the manager's authority.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has been so demonstrative on the sidelines, having done the same at the Euro 2016 final with Portugal after he had to go off injured early in the first half.

Yet this is the latest in a string of criticisms that Ferdinand has aimed at Solskjaer in recent weeks, with the former England international unhappy about the decision to start Anthony Martial ahead of Mason Greenwood in the 1-1 draw at Southampton last month, and then criticising why injury-plagued defender Phil Jones is still at United.

But it is clear that the Norwegian is finding these continual remarks from a player he shared five seasons with under Sir Alex Ferguson extremely unhelpful, and ahead of United's trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer hit back at one of his most constant critics.

“Rio, again you know, sometimes he comments on things he doesn’t really know,” said the current United manager.

“It should have been a yellow card for the boy when he brought down Nemanja (Matic).

“Both Bruno (Fernandes) and Cristiano, as competitive as they are, suddenly I had them on my shoulder.

“They were there for a brief spell and shouted to the referee. That was the aggravation of getting a few bad decisions against us.

“But then Cristiano sat down and Bruno sat down. We know that there is only one man allowed in that technical area and that’s either me or Michael Carrick or Mike Phelan or Kieran McKenna who is up there.

“That was just a spur-of-the-moment thing, over a player who should have been sent off.

“So I don’t have any problem with them showing some passion and then going back down. It’s not like he (Ronaldo) was coaching his players. No.”

This incident underlines that signing a superstar like Ronaldo attracts attention, whatever the player does.

Three goals in two games is a great return after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus, but seeing the Portuguese in the red number seven shirt has fired the imagination of the United fans.

After years of playing second fiddle to Manchester City and Liverpool, there is an expectation that the good times will return with Ronaldo and it’s up to Solskjaer to deliver.

“That’s why you’re here, at the biggest club in the world,” he added.

“It is called the Theatre of Dreams for a reason because if you don’t dream high, then what are you there to support your team for?

“That’s for the supporters. I’m grounded and the coaches are grounded. We know our expectations. We know we’ve got good players.

“We also know we’re in a competitive situation where every single game counts and we can’t take our eye off the ball and dream.

“But I think there must be a buzz and excitement about the place with the players we have. It’s up to us now to keep that going.”