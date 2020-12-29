Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will consider Manchester United contenders if they are in title mix come March

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United walks off after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers - Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will believe Manchester United are in the title race if they are still challenging at the top come March.

United moved up to second and within two points of leaders Liverpool thanks to Marcus Rashford’s deflected 93rd minute winner against Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

They have now won seven and drawn two of their nine league matches since a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Nov. 1 but Solskjaer said United will have to play another 15 games and remain in contention before he will entertain talk of a title bid.

“There's no title race after 15 games,” the United manager said. “You can lose the chance of being in a race in the first ten games, of course you can, but play another 15 games, get to 30 and then maybe we can start talking about a title race - when you get to March or April, when we have at least played more than half a season.

“But the belief is there. We go into every game thinking we can win against anyone anywhere. Away we've shown what we're capable of, we are improving at home as well and this result is massive for confidence and attitude.”

Solskjaer believes United are far stronger physically and mentally to the side that drew 0-0 with Wolves on Bruno Fernandes’s debut on Feb. 1.

“We go back to Bruno’s debut against Wolves which ended up 0-0 and we're a different outfit now, better mentally and physically,” he said. “I think the physical and mental aspect we have grown and that belief has come through performances, results and players that we have on the pitch that can change games in a second.

“We have added that spark I think and when you get results, and things are going your way, that helps.”

James Ducker's Man Utd briefing

Solskjaer said he was pleased to see his players heeding his wish for more late goals. “We brought it up in pre-season, that we need to add more points towards end of games, that is something we do as a club and we've done that so many times and we have done it a few times this season as well,” he said.

“We showed fantastic attitude, the desire to keep going and to create that little bit of luck. We earned that luck by the desire to keep going.”

Fernandes again impacted another game for United with the assist for Rashford’s goal. “He definitely didn't play his best game,” Solskjaer said. “He's played better games Bruno, but he's always around, creating chances, he made more for them than he did for us today but that happens sometimes and we kept going and he's got that knack of always looking for that pass and in the end it worked.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the result was “tough to take” and admitted he was worried about the rising number of positive Covid-19 tests among players in the Premier League. “All the managers understand that the situation is unprecedented so we are reacting to situations like this day by day,” he said. “Every time there is a test you are worried, when you hear cases are rising you are worried, this is all over society. Everyone is worried.”