Oldham Athletic 1-1 Southend United

Noor Husin hit a late equaliser as Southend claimed a share of the points at Oldham.

Husin was on hand to tuck in, with the aid of a deflection, with 11 minutes left, after Marcus Dackers had brought down Jack Bridge's cross.

Oldham had been on course for victory after Nathan Sheron - who was denied by a fine first-half save from Collin Andeng Ndi - had opened the scoring with a powerful strike on the hour.

The closing stages of the game were played in heavy rain as both sides were unable to force a winner.

