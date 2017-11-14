Oldest retired major leaguer Doerr dead at 99

Former Boston Red Sox second baseman Bobby Doerr (C) died on November 15, 2017, in Junction City, Oregon, at the age of 99 (AFP Photo/Elsa)

New York (AFP) - Former Boston Red Sox second baseman Bobby Doerr, who had been the oldest living retired Major League Baseball player, has died at age 99, the Red Sox announced on Tuesday.

A nine-time All-Star, Doerr batted .288 with 223 home runs, 1,247 runs batted in and 2,042 hits over 14 seasons with Boston before a 1951 back injury ended his career.

Doerr died Monday in Junction City, Oregon. He was also the oldest living member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 1986. That tag now goes to ex-St. Louis player and manager Red Schoendienst, 94.

Doerr, who missed the 1945 season while serving in World War II, had his number one jersey retired in 1988 by the Red Sox.

"Bobby Doerr was part of an era of baseball giants and still stood out as one himself," Red Sox owner John Henry said. "Even with his Hall of Fame achievements at second base, his character and personality outshined it all. He will be missed."

Doerr served as a Red Sox scout from 1957-66 then a first base coach and hitting instructor from 1967-69. He also served as a batting coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in their first five seasons from 1977 to 1981.