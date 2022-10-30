Who is the oldest NFL player? Here's the oldest player ever and those still playing today.

1
Jacob Livesay, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The average career of an NFL player is only 3.3 years, according to Statista — but some players are in the league for much, much longer.

Kicker Morten Andersen, for example, had an NFL career which stretched from 1982 to 2007. Andersen currently holds the record for most NFL games played at 382, according to Sportsnaut.

While being an athlete is physically demanding, age does not keep certain players from making an impact on the field. Adam Vinatieri, who played in the NFL from 1996 to 2021 according to Sporting News, retired as the all-time leader for career points scored, according to ESPN.

Here are more NFL players with impressively long careers.

Who is the oldest NFL player?

As of October 2022, Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL. He turned 45 in August, according to the NFL.

Tom Brady celebrates after winning the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field on Jan 24, 2021.

Brady, who currently plays quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has seven Super Bowl rings, more than any player in history. He won six of those rings with the New England Patriots.

Who is the oldest NFL player ever?

George Blanda holds the record as the oldest man to ever play in the NFL, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Blanda was a quarterback and placekicker who retired in 1976 at the age of 48, after having played 26 seasons in the league.

Current NFL players over 40

As of September 2022, there are three active players in the NFL aged 40 or above.

Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is 45.

Jason Peters turned 40 in January 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. After a long career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Peters now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, according to the NFL.

Andy Lee, punter for the Arizona Cardinals, turned 40 in August 2022, according to the Cardinals.

According to NBC Sports, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould will turn 40 in December 2022.

Punter Dustin Colquitt, who turned 40 in May 2022, is currently a free agent, according to Sporting News.

