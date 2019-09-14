Oldest classic falls to all-conquering Dettori and Gosden

London (AFP) - Riding legend Frankie Dettori's remarkable season carried on apace on Saturday as he won his sixth English St Leger and 15th Group One winner of the campaign with the John Gosden-trained Logician in a record time.

The 48-year-old Italian -- who had an 11 year hiatus in between his fifth win and Logician's triumph -- brought the 5/6 favourite to the front halfway down the straight at Doncaster.

Although the trio of Sir Dragonet, Nayef Road and Sir Ron Priestley lined up across the track to challenge him, Dettori pressed another button and Logician sped away from them to land British racing's oldest classic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His time of 3min 00.27seconds bettered that of Masked Marvel in the 2011 edition.

Dettori's fellow veteran 49-year-old Franny Norton took second on Sir Ron Priestley trained by Mark Johnston, who was also responsible for the third Nayef Road.

"He has got to be the best St Leger winner I rode," said Dettori of Logician, who is unbeaten in all five of his starts.

"He is a serious horse."

Gosden, who has been responsible for most of Dettori's Group One victories this term, said the crowd had given his horse a jolt.

"He is a very laid-back character and sleeps a lot but the crowd light him up," said Gosden.

"The way he quickened with just one flick -- he's a gorgeous horse. I think he'd be better on good ground, rather than good to firm.

"He'll probably revert to a mile and a half next year. He's done so much so quickly this year that we'll put him away now, he won't run again this season."

The celebrations may well not be over for Gosden, Dettori and Logician's owner Saudi prince Khalid Abdullah.

Their superstar Enable will bid to make history on October 6 in winning a third successive Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.