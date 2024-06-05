His older brother was a Kentucky star. Now, Myles Herro is a breakout basketball recruit.

Another Herro is coming to college basketball.

First there was Tyler, a one-and-done guard on the 2018-19 Kentucky men’s basketball team who averaged 14 points per game and shot 35.5% from 3-point range during his lone college season. A member of the last Kentucky squad to advance past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Tyler was the 2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year and an SEC All-Freshman Team selection.

Since being selected 13th overall in the 2019 NBA draft by the Miami Heat, Tyler was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and has been a part of two Miami teams that reached the NBA Finals. He signed a $130 million contract extension in October 2022.

Next came Austin, a class of 2023 guard who joined South Carolina last season as a preferred walk-on. Austin redshirted the 2023-24 season with the Gamecocks, who reached the NCAA Tournament as a 6 seed.

Soon, it will be Myles Herro’s turn to take on the college basketball stage.

The youngest Herro brother is gaining steam as a class of 2025 recruit ahead of his senior season at Whitnall High School near Milwaukee, where all three of the Herro brothers have played.

Currently, Myles is unranked as a class of 2025 prospect by 247Sports. But, the 6-foot-3, 165-pound rising senior has been enjoying a breakout spring on the top AAU shoe circuit.

Playing for Tyler’s namesake program (Team Herro) in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), Myles has distinguished himself at point guard.

Myles is among the EYBL leaders in assists (5.3) and steals per game (1.2). Team Herro boasts a 9-6 record and is in line for an automatic bid to July’s prestigious end-of-season Peach Jam tournament.

“Myles, I believe, is one of the best point guards in the country and he’s finally starting to get a little love for that,” said his father, Chris Herro, who also coaches Team Herro. “He’s been doing this for three or four years, but because he’s not getting 30 (points) a night people are like. … But now they see it at the EYBL, the highest level.”

Myles has reported scholarship offers from Cal Poly and Western Illinois, with more probably coming soon based on his recent EYBL performances.

In particular, Myles starred last month during the third EYBL regular season session in Westfield, Indiana, which was the only session that occurred during a live recruiting period for college coaches.

Across the four games Team Herro played that weekend, Myles accounted for 24 assists against just eight turnovers, an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3:1.

With the Miami Heat already eliminated from the NBA playoffs, Tyler was courtside for Team Herro’s games during this EYBL session.

Plenty of college coaches were also seated courtside for Team Herro’s games at the Pacers Athletic Center to watch Davion Hannah, a four-star, class of 2025 combo guard who has reported Kentucky interest. But Myles made sure those coaches also took note of his play on the floor.

Myles Herro is coached by his father, Chris, with the Team Herro program in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Herro is among the EYBL leaders in assists and steals per game this year.

Myles Herro takes own college basketball recruiting path

Austin and Myles have been in the unenviable position of having to create their own basketball legacies while facing frequent comparisons to their older, NBA star brother.

“Austin and Myles are Tyler’s little brothers. They’d always get compared to Tyler. They’re not Tyler!” their father Chris said. “They’re their own person. … I keep continuously telling them that ‘You gotta be you,’ and I’ve been doing that for a long time. They’re three different kids.”

From an early age, Chris was able to note the distinct basketball skills each of his sons brought to the hardwood.

“Tyler could score the ball when he was a little kid. … Where Myles could dribble his a-- off when he was a kid and Austin was just a natural defender, (with a) really good mindset and could shoot the ball,” Chris said.

With Myles being the third and final Herro brother set to go through the college recruiting process, lessons have been learned from his older brothers’ experiences.

“You’ve just got to keep telling them like, ‘Hey, you are yourself,’ and they believe that now,” Chris said of his guidance to Austin and Myles.

“Like Myles, he’s getting recruited right? He just wants someone to take him for who he is. Like, ‘This is who I am, and this is what you’re going to get.’ I’m not going to come in and score 30 (points) a night for you in college. If it does happen, it’s because I got better and that’s the situation you put me in. But right now, this is who I am and I want someone to take me for who I am, not Tyler.”

Tyler Herro averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists during his one season at Kentucky in 2018-19, when he started all 37 games in which he played.

As Myles’ college recruitment continues and his days at home dwindle, Chris is making sure to enjoy each moment.

“One of the things I tell people now is, just enjoy it. And I didn’t do that as much as I should have with Tyler, but I do now, and I try to enjoy it more. Especially (since) it’s coming to an end right now,” Chris said. “… Myles is my last little guy that I’m going to have. If I literally have two months left of AAU, I’m going to still coach, but I’m not going to be coaching my own son. So, you’ve got to enjoy it more, because it goes fast at the end of the day.”

Myles Herro, who plays for the same high school team in Wisconsin as his older brother Tyler, has been attracting attention this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit as a class of 2025 recruit.

Mark Pope set to host his first high-profile, high school recruit for UK basketball visit

UK’s Pope won an NCAA title as a player. Could that be a recruiting advantage as a coach?

He visited UK for Big Blue Madness last year. Now, other SEC schools lead his recruitment.

How much do basketball recruits care about coaching changes? UK could be a test case.

Top basketball recruits watched how Mark Pope’s BYU teams played. What did they see?

John Calipari recruited the Boozer twins hard to UK basketball. What is Mark Pope’s plan?

What’s next for the latest star recruit from Ky.? Jasper Johnson talks Mark Pope and more.

‘This is a generational moment.’ Reed Sheppard, Trent Noah put 13th Region back on map.

UK basketball’s 2024 recruiting class came undone. Here’s what happened to each player.