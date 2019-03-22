Old video of Kevin Durant saying he'd never play for Knicks goes viral originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Retweeters beware.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You never know where a viral tweet has gone until you've checked the date. This goes for you, Kevin Durant followers.

The 10-time All-Star will be a free agent after the season concludes, and there's been plenty of buzz about him potentially leaving the Warriors to join the Knicks this summer.

And since there's a tweet for everything, this just got more interesting thanks to an old tweet.

Apparently this video is 2 years old. Still funny https://t.co/nUZ23eylg9 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 22, 2019

This video was apparently from 2017, so let's get that out of the way first. But you know how people can be on the Internet.

But yes, it's still pretty funny.

[RELATED: NBA panel changes opinion on KD's future]

The buzz around Durant-to-the-Knicks is loud enough to where this video had to be mentioned. While the Warriors hope they can get the two-time Finals MVP to stay in the Bay Area, the threat of him leaving for New York reportedly is very real.

The moral of the story is that nothing ever really goes away once it's posted.

Them's the rules, but the Internet remains undefeated.