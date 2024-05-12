Old Trafford issues highlighted by heavy rainfall

Rain pours down from the Old Trafford roof [PA]

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was given a display of the issues facing the club's Old Trafford stadium following heavy rainfall during Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Arsenal.

The Ineos billionaire was at the game alongside members of a joint taskforce set up to look at options for redeveloping the ground.

They include Lord Coe and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also a guest at the match.

Ratcliffe has said his "preference" is to build a new stadium for the club.

And as heavy rain fell towards the end of the Premier League fixture, water could be seen cascading down from the corner of the roof between the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand and East Stand on to the seats below.

Social media videos also showed water flowing down the steps of the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, flooding a moat around the pitch.

The PA news agency said senior figures met to discuss the issues following the game.

The club has not commented but told PA 41mm of rain fell in the two hours after the final whistle, compared to 29mm in the whole of last May.