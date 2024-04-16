Old Trafford discussions underway

[Getty Images]

The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force has held its first meeting since it was set up by new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last month to explore ways of incorporating a new stadium for the club as part of an ambitious development project around Old Trafford.

Task Force chair Seb Coe said it was "too soon" to know where the journey will end, although Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has previously told BBC Sport a decision could be reached at some point from the middle to the later months of 2024.

Coe, who led the successful 2012 London Olympic bid which transformed the whole Olympic Park area in Stratford, said he was "excited" to be part of the project.

“This meeting marked the start of a multi-stakeholder process to explore options for the stadium and surrounding area,” he said.

“We are at the start of this journey and it is too soon to know where it will lead. But we will consult closely with fans and local residents and keep everyone informed of progress.”