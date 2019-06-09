Old town road (trip): Cubs don cowboy attire in Jon Lester-themed flight to west coast

Tim Stebbins
Everything is coming up Jon Lester this weekend.

Saturday, Lester bounced back from a rough first inning to lead the Cubs to a 9-4 win over the Cardinals. Following Sunday's game, the team will pay homage to the big left-hander, holding a themed road trip in which they will don Lester-esque attire. 

Photos and videos of several players' outfits have begun circulating on social media. As a warning, there might be no way to defeat Anthony Rizzo's outfit:

Mood cowboys 🤠 @mjoyce1392 @pancomido23 @edwin_mcl

Pedro Strop went all out:

From Jason Heyward's Instagram story:

From David Bote's Instagram story:

Javier Báez getting in the spirit, too (from Báez's Instagram story).

Themed road trips are nothing new under Joe Maddon on the North Side. Last season, the Cubs held a Pedro Strop-inspired road trip; this season, they donned basketball jerseys in homage to the NBA Finals.

This post will be updated with other Cubs in Lester attire when photo/videos become available.

