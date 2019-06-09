Old town road (trip): Cubs don cowboy attire in Jon Lester-themed flight to west coast originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Everything is coming up Jon Lester this weekend.

Saturday, Lester bounced back from a rough first inning to lead the Cubs to a 9-4 win over the Cardinals. Following Sunday's game, the team will pay homage to the big left-hander, holding a themed road trip in which they will don Lester-esque attire.

Photos and videos of several players' outfits have begun circulating on social media. As a warning, there might be no way to defeat Anthony Rizzo's outfit:

Tonight's road trip theme: Jon Lester pic.twitter.com/k8JUm78gzS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 9, 2019

Horses in the front. pic.twitter.com/yW46fRCrmT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019

Pedro Strop went all out:

Cowboy hats to the ⬅️. pic.twitter.com/jOdWiWCBeN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019

From Jason Heyward's Instagram story:

From David Bote's Instagram story:

Javier Báez getting in the spirit, too (from Báez's Instagram story).

Themed road trips are nothing new under Joe Maddon on the North Side. Last season, the Cubs held a Pedro Strop-inspired road trip; this season, they donned basketball jerseys in homage to the NBA Finals.

This post will be updated with other Cubs in Lester attire when photo/videos become available.

