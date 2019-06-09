Old town road (trip): Cubs don cowboy attire in Jon Lester-themed flight to west coast
Old town road (trip): Cubs don cowboy attire in Jon Lester-themed flight to west coast originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com
Everything is coming up Jon Lester this weekend.
Saturday, Lester bounced back from a rough first inning to lead the Cubs to a 9-4 win over the Cardinals. Following Sunday's game, the team will pay homage to the big left-hander, holding a themed road trip in which they will don Lester-esque attire.
Photos and videos of several players' outfits have begun circulating on social media. As a warning, there might be no way to defeat Anthony Rizzo's outfit:
It's called "fashion." pic.twitter.com/cuSt0zJS9j
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Tonight's road trip theme: Jon Lester pic.twitter.com/k8JUm78gzS
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 9, 2019
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 9, 2019
Who wore it better?@JLester34 @KrisBryant_23 pic.twitter.com/GbmssC9Ihv
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Yeehaw! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/MTCv4OTGZe
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Howdy. pic.twitter.com/iqzwKb6Zss
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Horses in the front. pic.twitter.com/yW46fRCrmT
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Mood cowboys 🤠 @mjoyce1392 @pancomido23 @edwin_mcl
A post shared by Jose Quintana Guardo (@jose_quintana24) on Jun 9, 2019 at 2:00pm PDT
Pedro Strop went all out:
Cowboy hats to the ⬅️. pic.twitter.com/jOdWiWCBeN
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
A post shared by Pedro Strop (@pstroop) on Jun 9, 2019 at 8:19pm PDT
From Jason Heyward's Instagram story:
heyward.jpg
From David Bote's Instagram story:
bote.jpg
Javier Báez getting in the spirit, too (from Báez's Instagram story).
javy_cowboy.jpg
javy_cowboy_2.jpg
Themed road trips are nothing new under Joe Maddon on the North Side. Last season, the Cubs held a Pedro Strop-inspired road trip; this season, they donned basketball jerseys in homage to the NBA Finals.
This post will be updated with other Cubs in Lester attire when photo/videos become available.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Cubs games easily on your device.