Old Tappan football shows no signs of slowing down in win over Northern Highlands

ALLENDALE − Old Tappan looked every bit like a defending state football champion capable of making another title run.

The Golden Knights were impressive in all facets in a 28-7 victory Friday night over fellow public powerhouse Northern Highlands in the Super Football Conference.

Junior quarterback Alex Orecchio threw two touchdown passes to junior receiver Ronan Malady, and also ran for a score, to help Old Tappan (2-0) open a 21-0 halftime lead.

Junior Nicholas Rossi scored on a 2-yard run at 1:41 of the third to extend the lead to 28-0 for the defending NJSIAA Group 3 champions.

NH #21 Cole Stecker is tackled by OT #10 Tim Rutigliano. Northern Highlands football hosts Old Tappan in Allendale, NJ on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Northern Highlands, last year's Group 4 runner-up, scored at 6:08 of the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run by junior quarterback Nate Johnson. The Highlanders (2-1) converted twice on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

Check back soon for photos and more analysis.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Old Tappan NJ football tops Northern Highlands in state-ranked game