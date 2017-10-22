Old stars still kicking as Red Wings host Canucks

DETROIT -- The glory days are long gone for the Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, but the link to that bygone era for both teams is that their best players then remain their best players now.

When the Wings won their most recent Stanley Cup in 2007-08, it was Henrik Zetterberg leading the way, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

When the Canucks reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011, it was was Sedin twins, Henrik and Daniel, leading the way, finishing 1-2 on the team in playoff scoring, combining for 12 goals and 30 assists.

The two Henriks captain their respective clubs and nearly a decade later as the Canucks arrive at Little Caesars Arena to face the Red Wings on Sunday, this trio remain the straws that stir the drink for their respective clubs.

"They are so fun to play with," Vancouver forward Jake Virtanen, the Sedins' current linemate, told NHL.com. "They make things really easy out there. (They're) really good in the (defensive) zone, (play a) good 200-foot game, they lay pucks for me in the zone where I can go get them.

"They're super smart, obviously, that's one of their biggest things, their hockey IQ and how smart they are out there."

You'll find an echo chamber in evidence in the Detroit dressing room when members of the Wings discuss what Zetterberg brings to the table.

"Just the completeness of his game is something that totally rubs off," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said of his captain. "I talked last year about making sure we didn't lose the culture at the end of the year (when the Wings missed the playoffs for the first time since the 1989-90 season). He's a huge part of that culture. It's the culture of doing it right. It's the culture of playing from the right side of the puck. It's the culture of doing things that it takes to win.