Old-school defense returning to centerstage in Alabama-Tennessee football rivalry | Goodbread

It'll be a slobber knocker, and points won't come easy.

That much, we can safely predict about Saturday's renewal of the Alabama-Tennessee football rivalry. The outcome is far less assured, of course, and very much in doubt despite the Crimson Tide curiously being installed as a double-digit favorite. But every available sign as to the style and flow of this crucial SEC battle suggests the offenses won't flow at all.

It'll stand in stark contrast to how this border clash played out a year ago, with the Volunteers snapping a 15-year losing streak with a wild, high-flying 52-49 win that came down to the final possession. Both offenses zipped up and down the field for more than 1,100 combined yards. But the quick-strike threats that lit up Neyland Stadium a year ago — Volunteers WR Jalin Hyatt and Alabama QB Bryce Young, to name two — won't be emerging from the Bryant-Denny Stadium tunnels for warm-ups this time. Indeed, the stars of this year's affair figure to be Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner, who has notched at least an assisted sack in five consecutive games, or Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., who has been a frightening force in the same role.

"Their defense is playing really, really good. They're in the top three or four in the SEC, ranked nationally in negative plays, sacks, tackles for loss and those types of things," Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

Saban found himself in a classic low-scoring Alabama-Tennessee game in 2009, when a Terrence Cody blocked field goal secured a 12-10 win over an exasperated offensive genius in Lane Kiffin. There was the epic 6-3 game in 2005, the defensive pinnacle of the Mike Shula era. What about that 51-43 game in '03, you say? That was 20-20 after regulation and needed five overtimes to run up the score.

The modern era of RPO offenses and the rule changes that facilitated them led to a departure from low-scoring football in the college game, including the Alabama-Tennessee series.

But Saturday figures to be an exception from that trend.

Alabama's scoring defense ranks second in the SEC, behind only Georgia, at 16 points allowed a game. Tennessee is just half a step behind, allowing 17 a game, and third-best in the league. And neither team's offense is exactly prolific. Alabama's offensive line has struggled all season, particularly at left tackle, and has been heavily penalized. UT, for its part, dispatched Texas A&M last week with one offensive touchdown and a grand total of 100 passing yards from quarterback Joe Milton. The Vols can run the ball, and have done so better than Alabama has, but there's no reason to think these teams will be swapping scores anywhere near the way they did a year ago.

They'll be trading big hits, not big plays.

Trading punts, not touchdowns.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have set the over-under for total points at 47.5, a generous number that's going to stand awfully tall for the over crowd when this game goes into halftime in the neighborhood of 10-3.

The Third Saturday in October rivalry is upon us, and so too is the promise of the low-scoring struggles that have marked its history.

