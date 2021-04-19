The old-school Boston Red Sox offense might just save baseball

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Tomase
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tomase: The old-school Sox offense might just save baseball originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We all know what a chore it has been to watch baseball since the start of the launch angle revolution. The nadir might've been Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, when the Dodgers and Red Sox played forever before L.A. mercifully walked things off in the 18th inning.

What should've been an instant classic instead landed immediately in the trash. Can you remember a single play between Jackie Bradley's game-tying homer in the eighth and Max Muncy's game-winner? I can recall but one: Ian Kinsler throwing away what should've been the final out of the 13th inning to guarantee the game would last over seven hours.

In extra innings, the teams combined for 16 strikeouts and eight hits. May we collectively be anesthetized before being subjected to such "drama" again.

At first glance, not much has changed this season. Strikeouts are once again not just up, but topping more than one per inning for the first time ever. Batting average is once again not just down, but has never been lower, not even during 1968's Year of the Pitcher.

How Kike Hernandez, Red Sox made history in Patriots' Day rout

Then along come the Red Sox, who seem to be on a one-team quest to save the game.

They improved to 11-6 on Monday with an 11-4 thrashing of the White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lucas Giolito that included 17 hits and three home runs.

In the process they improved their baseball-best batting average to .288, more than 50 points above the all-time low league average of .233. They're scoring runs in a time warp, stringing together line drives and walks, hitting the ball the other way, and keeping the line moving.

It's a far more entertaining product than the three boring outcomes sludgefest that baseball has become, and it raises a tantalizing possibility -- could the Red Sox and their throwback approach inspire enough copycats to start leading the game out of the darkness?

"We bang," said outfielder Alex Verdugo recently, and do they ever.

Their 96 runs lead baseball, as do their 165 hits and 40 doubles. Their 21 homers rank seventh, so it's not like they don't slug, but outside of a six-homer blitzkrieg in Baltimore a couple of weeks ago, that's not really how they're winning, either.

More typical is how they walloped Giolito during a six-run first inning. Kiké Hernández led off with a solo homer and then the next five batters reached thusly: two opposite-field singles, two pulled singles, one bunt single. After a groundout scored one run, Franchy Cordero drove in two with a single the other way and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk to cement that it wasn't going to be Giolito's day.

"It started with Enrique and then the line kept moving," manager Alex Cora said. "It was probably the best inning of this short season, line drive after drive, quality at-bat after quality at-bat against a good pitcher, one of the best in the league, and it was fun to see."

The Red Sox clearly do not feel beholden to one approach, and the diversity of their attack makes them so much more challenging to face than a squad of launch-angle cricketers. They've swung at more first pitches than any team in the American League, and they're not missing mistakes. Per Baseball Savant, they've swung at more meatballs (86 percent) than any team in baseball.

Hernández, the leadoff man, likes to hunt fastballs. No. 2 hitter Alex Verdugo sprays the ball from corner to corner, with a single to left on Thursday on a fastball away and then a long homer over the bullpen on a fastball down and in. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers can hit everything.

Catcher Christian Vazquez provides surprising pop. Second baseman Christian Arroyo is a line-drive hitter. Cordero has shown a surprisingly ability to go the other way. Dalbec and Hunter Renfroe should eventually bring power to the bottom of the order. Super utility Marwin Gonzalez leads the team in walks.

This brand of baseball is so much better to watch than walk-K-homer-K-K, with balls consistently in play, runners going first to third, and rallies actually sustainable. The Red Sox are putting nearly 27 percent of their balls into play to the opposite field, good for eighth in baseball, and suggesting more than just a once-size-fits-all attack aimed at the moon.

It's the way things used to be, and let's hope the formula entices rivals to play copycat. Baseball needs excitement, and the Red Sox are showing the way.

Recommended Stories

  • Red Sox' offense makes history in Patriots' Day rout of White Sox

    Kike Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox' offense made sure their annual Patriots' Day game was one for the record books on Monday.

  • The Times' high school baseball rankings

    Thousand Oaks remains No. 1 in The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings.

  • White Sox' Carlos Rodón is AL Player of the Week after no-hitter

    It's pretty difficult to imagine anyone having a better week than Carlos Rodn did last week. So it was kind of a no-brainer when he was announced as the American League Player of the Week on Monday.

  • Cora says some Red Sox players getting vaccine at Fenway

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora said some of his players were getting their first COVID-19 vaccination at Fenway Park on Monday. “Today, there’s some guys that are going to get the vaccine,” Cora said before the Red Sox hosted the White Sox in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game. Cora said he already got his first shot and will get his second one with another group on Wednesday.

  • Castellanos' 2-game suspension upheld, to start Tuesday

    The two-game suspension of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend was upheld Monday by Major League Baseball special assistant John McHale Jr. Castellanos will serve the penalty during the first two games of a three-game series against Arizona that starts Tuesday. Michael Hill, MLB's new senior vice president for on-field operations, issued the suspension April 5 and cited Castellanos for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident” during a game against St. Louis on April 3.

  • White Sox ace Lucas Giolito explains uncharacteristic shelling

    It was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for Lucas Giolito, who gave up eight runs and recorded just three outs in an uncharacteristic shelling against the Boston Red Sox.

  • Celtics injury update: Brown, Tatum available vs. Bulls; Smart, Walker questionable

    The latest injury report is inching dangerously close to Hospital Celtics territory, but it does have some good news in it.

  • Why players return to the Patriots, according to WR Deion Branch

    New England isn't afraid to lose its top players. And in some cases, they come back.

  • White Sox vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Nathan Eovaldi strikes out 10 in 11-4 Red Sox win

  • Krejci, Bergeron, Marchand score 2 as Bruins beat Caps 6-3

    David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each scored two goals and the Boston Bruins held off the Washington Capitals 6-3 in an at times heated matchup between the East rivals on Sunday. Marchand also had two assists for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight. Tuukka Rask stopped 30 of 33 shots in earning his 10th win this season and just his second victory since February.

  • Nets' Durant ruled out for Tuesday with thigh contusion

    Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant will not play Tuesday when the Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left thigh contusion. It will be Durant's 34th missed game this season. Brooklyn has also ruled out James Harden again because of his right hamstring injury.

  • NBA betting: Knicks, of all teams, have been NBA's best bet this season

    The Knicks are having a fun, surprising season.

  • Giants' Gabe Kapler has one regret as he returns to face Phillies

    Gabe Kapler will manage in Philadelphia for the first time since getting fired after the 2019 season. He said there's just one regret that stands out.

  • What could BYU's Zach Wilson bring to the Jets?

    In Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast's Rookie Snapshot, Liz Loza and Eric Edholm break down prospect QB Zach Wilson and his potienial landing spot in the NFL. Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Federer confirms French Open participation

    After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

  • Federer to play the French Open, preparing for it at Geneva

    Roger Federer announced Sunday he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed his plans on his official Twitter page. Federer will aim for his 104th career title at the Geneva Open, which takes place May 16-22 — shortly before Roland Garros begins in Paris on May 30.

  • The Monday 9: MLB has a new marquee matchup as Dodgers-Padres somehow exceeds expectations

    The budding rivals put on a show in their first series of 2021. Plus: Why the Mets don't seem up to the challenge of tackling persistent sexual harassment problems.

  • Bruins sign defenseman Brady Lyle to two-year entry-level contract

    The Boston Bruins have bolstered their blue line depth by signing 21-year-old defenseman Brady Lyle to a two-year entry-level contract.

  • Jed's Revival

    Ryan Boyer takes a look around the American League and offers some early-season lineup observations. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart ruled out for Celtics vs. Bulls

    The Boston Celtics have ruled Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart out for Monday night's game vs. the Chicago Bulls.