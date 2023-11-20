'Old-school, blue collar' approach made Gibsonburg's Hansen a leader on the line

What is the mentality of an offensive lineman for a team that does nothing but run the ball?

On a good team, the mindset is usually selfless. Gibsonburg coach Joe Wyant and offensive line coach Jerry Rutherford are well aware.

"Do your job," Golden Bears senior left guard Sam Hansen said. "Everybody does their job, keep running the ball. We wanted to run more than pass. It's more physical. A long run is better than a long pass. Wear you down.

"Ten guys have to block 11. We were old school, blue collar, the way we were taught."

Gibsonburg's Reese Walby follows the block of Sam Hansen

Hansen, who is among players on this year’s News-Messenger/News Herald offense, was a leader along the line, although he thought of it more as a committee.

"Make sure everybody knew their responsibility on every play," he said. "You can't run the ball unless everyone knows what they're doing and can do their job. We were more detailed. [Rutherford] brought another step, in depth where you go, how you do it.

"He's the most detailed coach I've ever had."

Gibsonburg had 2,300 yards rushing with a young roster.

"Physicality, the more you play, you realize the more physical you have to be," Hansen said. "I knew what I was doing last year, but I took it to a new level. I'm the senior, I can't miss blocks. It's the most important position in the game.

"If you can't block, you won't be successful as a team."

Gibsonburg's Sam Hansen leads the way for Reece Walby.

Even when a team's bread is buttered on the ground, linemen often remain under the radar.

"As a lineman, it's your victory, too, if somebody scores three touchdowns," Hansen said.

Hansen occupied the same role as a junior. He played on field goal and kick return teams as a sophomore.

"I was next guy up," he said. "Two seniors on the left side [Tyler Schooley, Dom Whetsel] graduated. I did the best job I could."

Junior left tackle Dylan Rodriguez stepped in with Hansen. The sense of ownership expanded for Hansen as a senior.

"I tried to take everybody under my wing," he said. "You have to, we had so many people who hadn't played before. You want the best for the team, if it helps, you do it. They're all great guys, and they're fun to be around."

Hansen is 6-foot, 230 pounds.

"I was never fast or small," he said. "I played lineman. I grew to love it."

Gibsonburg is perfect for nurturing a player's love of the position.

"The wing-T is angle blocking," Hansen said. "You get a little advantage. It's made for smaller offensive linemen and guards at smaller schools. We don't have numbers like Hopewell. You want to run block. There's pride.

"Our Front 5 is better than your Front 5, or 4. You know what we're going to do, and we're still going to do it."

The rest of the News-Messenger/News Herald Offense team follows. There are no players on both the offense and defense.

Aiden Brunkhorst, Genoa – The senior quarterback established a single-season program record for passing yards at 1,806, with 21 touchdowns. He completed 108 of 160 passes (68 percent) and added five rushing scores.

Aidan Antry, Genoa – The senior had 1,379 yards and 13 touchdowns on 217 carries and 307 yards and five scores on 15 receptions. He had 447 yards on 17 kickoff returns and 2,133 yards of total offense.

JD Moncrief, Fremont Ross – The shifty senior rushed for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 tries.

Carson Ridener, Oak Harbor – The junior played in almost enough games (seven) to fill a season, despite missing half the regular season with an injury. He had 481 yards and nine touchdowns on 63 carries and caught a 64-yard touchdown pass. He scored at least one touchdown in his first six games. He also collects tackles at linebacker. Dalton Witter rushed for 18 scores as part of a tandem or the workhorse in Ridener’s absence.

Scott Smith, Oak Harbor – The senior center was the leader for an offensive line that helped the Rockets rush for 2,200 yards and pass for 1,800. He and Garrett Lindsay made it enticing to develop plays to the right.

Carson McKenzie, Bellevue – The senior helped quarterback Ashton Martin progress as Bellevue earned a home playoff game despite a four-game losing skid.

Caleb Gittus, Genoa – The offense was balanced, with Gittus and John Shinaver providing Brunkhorst with time and Antry with lanes. The Comets had 2,587 yards on the ground and 1,806 passing.

Zavier Lopez, Ross – The junior continued to grow next to 6-foot-6, 315 pound behemoth classmate Kaden Mayle as quarterback Karson Kayden improved throughout Kayden’s first season as starter.

Elijah Simms, Ross – The senior had 509 yards and eight touchdowns on 30 receptions. His best games were against the best opponents. He was first-team in the Northern Lakes League at linebacker.

Julian Washington, Margaretta – The sophomore had 632 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions. He had six interceptions on defense.

Jaqui Hayward, Oak Harbor – The senior had 982 yards and 11 touchdowns on 78 receptions and 662 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 carries. He added two punt returns for scores for 24 touchdowns, including 14 covering 30 yards or more.

Brandon Leal, Lakota – The junior booted a 56-yard field goal. Enough said, although he made six more.

