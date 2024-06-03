Old Saybrook’s Connor Lane wins Gatorade High School Baseball Player of Year

Old Saybrook standout Connor Lane has been named the Gatorade High School Baseball Player of the Year, it was announced Monday.

Lane, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior catcher and righthanded pitcher, batted .509 with four home runs, 27 runs and 16 steals this past season. He’s the first player from Old Saybrook ever to win the award.

The two-time all-state selection has committed to play college baseball at UConn, and MLB teams have shown interest with the draft set for July 14-16.

Top CT prospect Connor Lane putting his Shoreline town on the baseball map

Lane has also maintained an ‘A’ average in the classroom, and donates his time running skills clinics for Old Saybrook Little League.

“In my experience playing and coaching, Connor is by far the best baseball player I’ve ever seen,” Phil Cohen, head coach at Old Lyme High School, said in a release. “He’s an incredible catcher with an insane pop time. His bat is out-of-this-world … He’s just a great kid and a great leader. We definitely have to pitch around him.”

Lane joins recent Gatorade Connecticut Baseball Player of the Year winners Hiro Wyatt (2022-23, Staples High School), Matt Scott (2021-22, Joel Barlow High School), Connor Podeszwa (2020-21, Waterford High School) and Jared Burrows (2019-20, Waterford High School).