How old is Patrick Mahomes? What to know about Kansas City Chiefs QB before Super Bowl 57.

The biggest night in football is quickly approaching with Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Glendale, Arizona, for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles (-2.5) are the early favorites over the Chiefs for Super Bowl 57 after Philadelphia took down San Francisco and Kansas City knocked out Cincinnati to win their respective conference championship games.

Patrick Mahomes has a chance to cement his legacy with a second Super Bowl victory in his third trip to the big game. Here's some facts to know about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback:

How old is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is 27 years old. He was born on Sept. 17, 1995.

He was the oldest AFC quarterback to participate in the playoffs this season.

How tall is Patrick Mahomes?

Mahomes is 6-foot-2. He weighs 225 pounds, according to NFL.com

Where is Patrick Mahomes from?

Mahomes was born in Tyler, Texas. He went to Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

Patrick Mahomes has won one Super Bowl: Super Bowl LIV in 2019. He also won the Super Bowl MVP award for that year.

He is up for the championship title once again at this year's Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Mahomes could also be the first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season. The last time this was achieved was by Kurt Warner with the Rams.

When was Patrick Mahomes drafted?

Mahomes was drafted in 2017. He was selected by the Kansas Chiefs during the first round as the 10th overall pick.

Has Patrick Mahomes won an NFL MVP?

Mahomes has won one NFL MVP. He received the award in 2018, as well as getting NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He is the first winner for the Chiefs in franchise history to be named NFL MVP. He is also one of the favorite to win this season.

Is Patrick Mahomes married?

Yes, Patrick Mahomes is married. He proposed to Brittany Matthews, his high school sweetheart, on Sept. 1, 2020. The couple got married on March 12, 2022.

They have two children together: a daughter born February 20, 2021 and a son born November 28, 2022.

Where did Patrick Mahomes go to college?

Mahomes attended Texas Tech University until entering the 2017 NFL draft.

He was the backup during his freshman year, later becoming the starting quarterback as a sophomore.

During his first two years of college, Mahomes split his time between the Texas Tech football team and baseball team, where he was a relief pitcher.

Before his junior year, Mahomes announced he would be stepping away from baseball to focus on football. That season Mahomes won the Sammy Baugh Trophy, awarded to the nation's top college passer. He was also named an Academic All-America second team.

On Jan. 3 2017, Mahomes announced he would forgo his last year of college eligibility so he could enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

How much does Patrick Mahomes make?

Patrick Mahomes has an average annual salary of $45 million. He signed a 10-year $450 million contract in July 2020.

He has the fourth highest salary for a quarterback in the NFL during the 2022 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How old is Patrick Mahomes? Facts about the Kansas City Chiefs QB