Old man Adrian Peterson racks up over 100 yards against Dolphins

The old man’s still got it.

Or the Miami Dolphins defense is pretty bad.

Maybe both?

Adrian Peterson has big day against Miami

The Miami Dolphins lost to Washington on Sunday in heartbreaking fashion, bungling the game-winning 2-point conversion in the Battle of the Winless.

It was the first game for Washington since head coach Jay Gruden was fired last Monday and Bill Callahan was named interim head coach.

Big day: 34-year-old Adrian Peterson rushed for 118 yards on Sunday against Miami. (Getty Images)

And we quickly learned that Callahan may have different feelings toward at least one well-known player on the roster than Gruden.

Adrian Peterson, now 34 years old and in his 13th NFL season, had 23 carries for 118 yards against the Dolphins, a healthy 5.13 yards per carry. Add in his two catches, and Peterson totaled 136 yards from scrimmage.

The 23 carries are by far a season high for Peterson, who had 40 total carries for 108 yards in four previous games. Remember, too, Peterson was inactive in the season opener, a healthy scratch by Gruden.

It’s been almost a year since Peterson had so many yards from scrimmage: On Oct. 28 last season he totaled 156 yards in a win over the New York Giants — 149 of those were rushing yards.

While Callahan may want more from Peterson, the veteran isn’t getting into the end zone. He has only one touchdown this season, in Week 2 against Dallas. In fairness to Peterson, Washington is averaging only 15 points per game, so not many players are scoring.

Did Peterson see something Case Keenum didn’t?

Deadspin noticed one moment in the game when Peterson might have seen something quarterback Case Keenum didn’t.

Or maybe he was being selfish about his touches.

On a second-and-5 play early in the third quarter, Keenum tried to switch the play at the line of scrimmage, yelling, “kill! kill!” to signal to teammates. But Peterson shouted back to keep the play that had originally been called. Keenum gave in, yelling, “reload! reload!” and the play was a handoff to Peterson.

Great shot by Fox here. Keenum didn't like the look so called "kill, kill". Behind him, Adrian Peterson told him to keep the run called, so Keenum then calls "reload, reload" and Peterson gets the ball handed off #Redskins pic.twitter.com/S7gBjvOqku — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2019

Peterson picked up the first down.

