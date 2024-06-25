Old Lyme's Tim Gavin steps down as softball coach

Jun. 25—Tim Gavin had a conversation with his daughter, Audrey, prior to her junior season as a member of the Old Lyme High School softball team in 2017.

There was an opening as the program's head coach.

"I said, 'I can apply for it and you'll know what you're getting ... it's up to you. I'm not stepping on your toes. I know it's going to be tough at times with the dynamic,'" Gavin recalled.

Audrey Gavin gave her dad the go-ahead. By her senior season, Tim's second as head coach, the Wildcats were flourishing, finishing 13-7 and reaching the second round of the state tournament, with Audrey pitching and earning a spot on The Day's All-Area Team.

This season was Gavin's last, he confirmed Monday, although he will keep his roles coaching soccer and basketball at Old Lyme Middle School, where he is a physical education teacher. Gavin coached for seven seasons, always meaning to find a time to step down but never quite reaching retirement as the Wildcats' success snowballed.

This season, Old Lyme's senior class included the school's all-time strikeout leader in Emma Bayor and the all-time hits leader in center fielder Ava Roth, both members of the Class S all-state team. Bayor, who struck out 304 batters this season and 807 in her career, will be playing next year at Division I Marist.

"Ava Roth played basketball for me in middle school three years and then softball at the high school for four years. I felt an allegiance to her. I felt an allegiance to Emma. Audrey used to babysit her when she was little," Gavin said. "There's always good kids. But you have to step down somewhere at some point."

"I am very fortunate that I was able to have him be my coach for the past four years," Bayor said. "When I was a freshman playing varsity, he trusted me in tough situations, which helped build my confidence though my high school career. ... He taught me to be a better player and teammate."

Old Lyme made two Class S state tournament semifinal appearances in the last three seasons under Gavin, finishing 20-7 in 2022 with a trip to the semis, 19-4 in 2023 with a loss in the second round and 20-6 with another semifinal berth in 2024.

Gavin, 62, just finished his 37th year teaching. He began coaching softball when Audrey was in Little League, teaching her how to drag bunt and then slap hit. She went on to a career in the sport at Roger Williams and the University of New England and now coaches a travel team in Maine.

Gavin looks forward to talking softball with his daughter and to watching Bayor compete for Marist, things he couldn't do while coaching.

Said Gavin of the Wildcats' success: "We've had pitching. We've had players that can get things done."

