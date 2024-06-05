Old Lyme wins in OT to advance to Class S girls' lacrosse final

Jun. 4—WINDSOR — Trailing by five goals and its hopes of a spot in the CIAC Class S girls' lacrosse championship game fading, Old Lyme staged a fierce comeback.

The Wildcats found their groove, scoring five straight goals to get back in the semifinal.

And, after falling behind again, senior Alexis Antonellis finished off a nifty move to score the game-tying goal with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Antonellis struck out again to complete the dramatic comeback, firing in the game-winner about a minute and a half into sudden death overtime for a 10-9 victory over No. 2 Canton at Windsor High School on Tuesday night.

She was mobbed by her teammates.

"I saw the opportunity and I took the chance," Antonellis said. "If you see the opportunity, you just need to take it. You can't wait. If you're going to go, you need to go. And that's what I did. It was a whole team effort. I'm so proud of how we played."

No. 3 Old Lyme (17-4) advances to its first state championship game in program history. The Wildcats will play top-seeded Lauralton Hall on Saturday at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The game time has yet to be announced.

The Wildcats added to their postseason story by beating the team that defeated them in their last semifinal appearance in 2016.

"To come back here and finally make it back to a semifinal and to see Canton again and to get the win, it's just huge," Old Lyme coach Emily Macione said. "It's such a great feeling. And it's such a credit to how hard the girls worked. They really kept their heads in the game. I can't ask for more as a coach than what they did here today."

The comeback started in the third quarter with Old Lyme down 8-3.

When junior Grace Ferman and senior Sydney Goulding both fired in goals in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter, Old Lyme had cut the deficit to one. Antonellis scored to tie the game at 8-all with 5:12 left.

Canton almost won the game in regulation when senior Heather Delbone weaved her way through traffic and scored with 2:34 remaining for a 9-8 lead.

The Wildcats kept their composure and went on the attack inside the final minute, shooting just wide on two occasions before Antonellis forced overtime in the closing seconds.

Antonellis finished off the win with an overtime strike.

"It was so surreal," Antonellis said. "All my teammates came up to me and hugged me. It just shows the importance of teamwork."

Old Lyme reached the semifinals by beating Housatonic Regional, 20-9, and Lewis Mills, 9-3.

In the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Lauralton Hall defeated No. 4 North Branford, 16-10, to advance to Saturday's championship at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

