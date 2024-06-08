Old Lyme (in girls' lacrosse) seeks another trophy for its crowded case

Jun. 7—OLD LYME — It would be exaggeration — though not by much — to suggest that a victory Saturday in the state Class S girls' lacrosse championship game would force Old Lyme officials to add a separate wing to the high school to accommodate all the trophies.

Already this year, there have been numerous state-level individual and team accomplishments in cross country, boys' basketball, wrestling, rowing, girls' track and girls' tennis. Now comes the final event of a memorable sports season in the 06371: No. 2 Old Lyme vs. No. 1 Lauralton Hall of Milford in the Class S finals (10 a.m., Sacred Heart University).

The Wildcats (17-4) advanced by a gnat's eyelash, using Alexis Antonellis' overtime goal to rally past Canton. Lauralton Hall, a Catholic school whose website says it attracts students from "30-plus cities and towns in Connecticut, New York and internationally," has scored 32 goals in its last two games.

Old Lyme coach Emily Macione took her swing at foreshadowing after last week's victory in the quarterfinals, alluding to what her team can accomplish "when they're on all cylinders." Later, she said, "I don't think we're done yet either."

The victory over Canton gave Old Lyme, a largely successful program over the years, its first berth in a state championship game. Lauralton Hall last appeared in 2016.

"To come back here and finally make it back to a semifinal and to get the win, it's just huge," Macione said after the semifinal victory. "It's such a great feeling. And it's such a credit to how hard the girls worked. They really kept their heads in the game. I can't ask for more as a coach."

Lauralton Hall (14-5) began the season 4-3 but has won 10 of its last 12, led by senior midfielder Charlotte Michener. Old Lyme has won seven of its last nine. The two losses came by one goal.

Tickets ($10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students plus a service charge) are available at Gofan.com NFHS Network (available with a subscription) will stream the game live.

