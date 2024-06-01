Old Lyme advances to Class S semis in girls' lacrosse

May 31—OLD LYME — Her team was ahead five goals now, the byproduct of a five-goal barrage within a four-minute span of the third period, and still Emily Macione was coaching, narrating, encouraging and instructing with the urgency of an ambulance late Friday afternoon.

"I'm going to be hoarse soon," she even said to nobody in particular at one point.

Macione, who runs the very successful girls' lacrosse program at Old Lyme, was downright giddy not long after, celebrating and congratulating her players after the 9-3 win over Lewis Mills in the Class S quarterfinals. The Wildcats' last game of the season on their turfed lawn sent their four seniors to the semifinals with an exclamation point — and ended the home schedule with a taste of what's possible next week.

Next week begins Tuesday in the semis for the No. 3 Wildcats (16-4) against No. 2 Canton.

"To get here with this group," Macione said, "we've been talking about their ability when they're on all cylinders. They made it a reality today and I'm really proud of them. To get to semis makes me giddy, yes. I don't think we're done yet either."

Macione contributed to the Girl Power Palooza at Old Lyme this spring, also featuring the girls' softball team in the state semifinals and the girls' track and tennis teams as state champions.

The 9-3 score didn't necessarily suggest the angst felt for part of this game. Lewis Mills' Mackenzie Smith tied the game at three a little more than a minute into the third period, leaving the outcome in debate.

But then came five goals in four minutes — three from sophomore Maya LeQuire, eventually making it 8-3. LeQuire's work underscored the significance of the nine saves senior goalie Avra Montazella made to that point. Montazella was here, there, everywhere in her final home game.

"Avra definitely kept us in it. Clutch saves," Macione said. "I also think our defense was relentless and forced them to take shots they probably didn't want to take."

Ella Curtiss-Reardon and Alexis Antonellis scored two goals apiece for the Wildcats, while Allie Krol, and Anne-Marie Hinkley also scored.

"We talked about how we wanted to go out and how we wanted to leave things after the final home game at practice (Thursday)," Macione said. "No what-ifs. Give it everything we've got and live with the result. But we thought if we played as well as we could, that would mean a win."

And now they're two wins away from a title.

