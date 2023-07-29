Old Line State OT commit plans to stop for Grill in the Ville this weekend

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event is finally here as the program hosts a plethora of prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp in an effort to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff.

Among the visitors from the 2024 class, which consists mostly of current commits, is three-star offensive tackle Mike Williams out of Baltimore (Maryland) Charles Herbert Flowers. The 6-foot-5-inch, 210-pound lineman made his first Gainesville visit back in June, after which he verbally committed to the Orange and Blue.

“Why not Florida? My parents live in Orlando so that’s not far,” he offered to Swamp247 after committing. “I live with my godmother back home in Maryland; parents live in Orlando, and the two offensive line coaches got me.

“Not a lot of coaches do that. Coach Stapleton, Coach Sale, Coach Sale has a great background, and Coach Stapleton has a great background coming from the Steelers. Coach Napier has a beautiful, well-rounded background coaching at Louisiana. So like I said, why not Florida.”

Since then, Williams has shut down his recruitment, going all in on the Gators.

Williams is ranked No. 1,416 overall and No. 110 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 1,342 and 98, respectively.

