Old jokes aside, Jay Cutler is getting last laugh with Dolphins

Jay Cutler started for the Dolphins on Sunday, and out came the old Jay Cutler jokes. But make no mistake: Miami is not Chicago, and this Jay Cutler is not that Jay Cutler.

Well, he kind of is, because he's playing for Adam Gase again. But that's the only similarity. Cutler was paid well as a suddenly-wanted quarterback to elevate a playoff team. His situation with the Dolphins is a lot different than being a lame duck with little support on a lost Bears team.

The most talked-about throw Cutler made in his Dolphins debut, a 19-17 win over the Chargers, is one that didn't land anywhere near intended wide receiver Kenny Stills ... or in bounds. His Hail Mary fail on his final pass attempt of the first half got way too much attention given what he did near the end of the second half.

Cutler led consecutive field-goal drives in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit in a duel of efficient attrition with fellow veteran gunslinger Philip Rivers. Beyond that viral incompletion, Cutler went 24-of-33 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown to Stills, rating a fine 101.8. He didn't have a turnover, took only two sacks against a good Chargers pass rush and played within the offense with a 72.7 completion percentage. It was Jay Cutler smoking, and not Smokin' Jay Cutler.





As expected, Cutler had full downfield trust in the guy he has called his "faster Alshon Jeffery," new go-to wideout DeVante Parker (four receptions, 85 yards). While he lived a little dangerously with his deep shots to Parker over coverage, Cutler also channeled in his inner Ryan Tannehill by feeding Jarvis Landry (13 receptions, 78 yards) for plenty of easy pitches and catches.

Cutler was not the best Jay on the field Sunday for the Dolphins, and as long as running back Jay Ajayi is healthy, he won't be. Ajayi pounded out 122 rushing yards on 28 carries, facilitating everything Cutler did and allowing his QB to work on a worn-down Chargers defense late in the game.

Other than that one meaningless long pass, the new and improved Cutler, in whom Gase has had the ultimate hand in developing, was there in every way. Except he wasn't weighed down by past failures with the Bears.

Cutler has never gotten enough credit for his combined physical and mental toughness. Sure, he has been known for his head-shaking throws that turn into interceptions, plus some facial gestures and body language worthy of mockery. But there's been no knocking down his confidence in his natural skills, from either opposing defenses or internet wiseacres.

Here's this Jay Cutler, reinvented like a late-career Jeff George, a big arm for hire for a team that desperately needed it and was willing to shell out $10 million. Cutler was about to move to a cushy new gig as a color commentator, and he landed at the helm of an offense perfect for him. It's also ridiculous how quick he was back in playing shape and clicked with his new team so late in the offseason.





With the winless Jets and Saints as the Dolphins' next two opponents, expect Cutler to stay in his groove. He'll have good momentum going into key matchups with the Titans (at home) and Falcons (away).

Cutler, because of his arm and comfort level in stretching the field, serves as an upgrade over Tannehill. There's no reason to think that, with a schedule short on top defenses, Cutler won't continue to make the most of an unexpected chance. And he might force the Dolphins to make a unexpected tough (and expensive) QB decision in 2018.

Cutler has done plenty to provide punchlines in the past. But when's fighting back like this and earning the respect of his teammates, he should earn more of ours, too. Either way, Cutler is laughing all the way to Week 3.