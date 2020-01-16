Old Jimmy Garoppolo tweet shows 49ers QB rooting for Aaron Rodgers

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes and surfacing old tweets.

For 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's no different. But in this case, his old tweets are coming full circle -- and for good reason.

The team will face the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday in the NFC Championship matchup game. And back in 2012, Jimmy G was on the tail end of rooting for his opposing quarterback:

Let's go rodgers — Jimmy Garoppolo (@JimmyG_10) January 15, 2012

This was on the day Aaron Rodgers was taking on the New York Giants for the NFC Divisional-round Game. The Giants would go on to win, 37-20, but Rodgers put up 264 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Garoppolo has never shied away from this respect for the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

He complimented Rodgers saying "there's a lot to like" about him with the way he scrambles and can throw on the run.

"I enjoy watching his film to prepare and watching it to learn from and see things that he does. It's just impressive. He does it at such a high level for such a long time now," Garoppolo said during a press conference recently.

The first time Jimmy G even had some live action was when he faced the Packers back when he was with the Patriots during the 2014 season. He appreciated the competitor that was, and still is, Rodgers.

He'll be able to see the competitive edge this weekend and be able to decide for himself if it was worth the wait.

